‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Has Reportedly Decided To Attend Ryan Edwards’ Wedding

Maci Bookout may have been involved in a blowout fight with Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, during the Teen Mom OG Season 6 reunion special last year, but according to a new report, the ladies seem to be back on good terms.

Months after Mackenzie Standifer accused Maci Bookout, the mother of Ryan Edwards’ 8-year-old son, Bentley, of humiliating him on television by exposing his addiction struggles, a source claims Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, have been invited and will attend Edwards and Standifer’s upcoming wedding ceremony.

“Mackenzie received Maci’s response card. Yes, she will be there,” a source close to Standifer told Radar Online on November 15. “They are getting along.”

According to the report, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer have not invited any of their other Teen Mom OG co-stars because they only want their “closest family and friends” present when they say “I do” for a second time. As fans will recall, Edwards and Standifer got married in May of last year on the finale episode of Teen Mom OG Season 6 but on their wedding was left tainted by Edwards’ alleged struggles with prescription drugs as he nearly nodded out while driving to the ceremony.

Ryan Edwards and his wife are set to tie the knot for a second time this Saturday, November 18, in Tennessee, and the event will reportedly be filmed for the upcoming seventh season of Teen Mom OG.

During the Teen Mom OG Season 6 reunion, Mackenzie Standifer took aim at Maci Bookout for allegedly hiding Ryan Edwards’ substance abuse struggles from her for months. While some may have assumed that Standifer would have taken notice of her husband’s questionable behavior, which included nearly nodding out while behind the wheel, she claimed she was unaware of his issues until just before he entered rehab. She then accused Bookout of exploiting Edwards’ addiction for the MTV reality show.

To see more of Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, and their co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Gary Shirley, and Farrah Abraham, tune into the Teen Mom OG Season 7 premiere on November 27 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

