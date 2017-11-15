Kourtney Kardashian To Marry Younes Bendjima After Scott Disick Split?

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly ready to marry her boyfriend of six months, Younes Bendjima, it has been alleged.

The couple, who started dating over the summer, have been inseparable ever since their public outing back in May when they headed to Cannes together.

And while Scott Disick has shown clear signs that he doesn’t approve of the relationship, since he still has feelings for Kourtney, the mother-of-two has confided in friends and family, telling them that she’s ready to get married.

Tying the knot with Scott was never something that crossed Kourtney Kardashian’s mind because she had already known that their relationship was bound to collapse, but with her 24-year-old boy toy, the TV personality feels confident that the romance she currently she shares with him will last.

According to Hollywood Life, the Kardashians all love Younes: he is generous, kind, and has shown nothing but respect towards the family. They think that if Kourtney was to marry him, they would find themselves being together for a very long time.

Kourtney’s family feels that someone like Younes is exactly what the 38-year-old needs right now. She’s been dealing with Scott’s shenanigans for way too long, so now that she’s met someone who treats her right and loves her dearly, Kardashian simply can’t resist the thought of marrying him.

Meetings A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:37am PST

Kris Jenner is already said to have encouraged Kourtney Kardashian to allow the E! Network’s film crew to document the wedding for their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which sources say could see the socialite make a whopping $3 million.

It goes without saying that Kourtney Kardashian has very much been in the shadow of her sisters for several years now, who have expanded their success with businesses, boyfriends, and earnings that one can only dream of.

don’t worry, i ordered a new phone case last night A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 10, 2017 at 10:00am PST

With her career heading back in the right direction, and with her new man by her side, Kourtney Kardashian wants to step back in the limelight and get her groove back, the insider continues to tell Hollywood Life.

She feels like this is her time to shine and finally distance herself from those whom she doesn’t want around her, including Scott Disick.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]