Major News Regarding Kurt Angle’s In-Ring Future Revealed

Almost immediately after WWE made the announcement that Kurt Angle would be returning to WWE for a Hall of Fame induction, the WWE Universe wanted to know whether that meant the end of his wrestling career. It took almost a year, but Kurt made his in-ring return at WWE TLC. The match went well and he will also be wrestling on Team Raw at ‘Survivor Series’ but the fans were still waiting for him to have a singles match.

On paper, it seemed the WWE Universe would have to wait until the grandest stage of them all. However, it has come to light that could impact Kurt Angle’s in-ring career. It’s now being reported that Kurt has yet to undergo WWE’s full physical that is required of all active performers. Apparently, the illness that sidelined Roman Reigns did not give Raw’s General Manager enough time to be officially cleared by WWE doctors.

WWE officials felt extremely confident that Kurt Angle would have no trouble passing their tests, but there is a strong possibility that he still hasn’t undergone all the proper testing. That may be why the powers that be are booking him in multi-man matches and haven’t booked him for a singles match yet. However, Angle is expected to have a huge match at WrestleMania 34 and his rumored opponent has been revealed early.

It won’t be a surprise to many people, but it seems that WWE officials have been planning towards a match between Kurt Angle and Triple H for WrestleMania 34. Apparently, that was the plan almost immediately after he signed his WWE deal last year. This week on Raw, Triple H returned to WWE television and took Jason Jordan spot on Team Raw. The segment and ‘Survivor Series‘ is the first big step to begin their feud.

A lot of people are wondering if WWE officials are planning to turn Jason Jordan heel before the end of the year. Angle vs. Jordan has been rumored and could happen before the grandest stage of them all, but Angle vs. Triple H seems to be written in stone for WrestleMania 34. Angle is about to have his second match this Sunday at WWE Survivor Series. Unless something happens to Kurt in the ring, he will continue to wrestle.

