Gwen Stefani: Things She Finds Sexy About Blake Shelton Other Than His Looks Amid Engagement, Baby Reports

Gwen Stefani isn’t all that surprised to see Blake Shelton win the title of Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine, it’s been reported.

The singer is said to be over the moon to see her beau grace the latest cover of the mag, in which he also sat down with the publication for an intimate interview to go along with being crowned the sexiest man alive.

Stefani has jokingly told friends and family that Blake doesn’t need to be told by People that he’s the sexiest man alive because she’s known it all along, but it’s not just his looks she finds super attractive.

The 48-year-old says that it’s not just Shelton’s good looks that she finds sexy about the country star, she’s super attracted to his attitude, his good ways when it comes to her children and his overall fatherly qualities.

When asked what she thought about the news of her boyfriend landing the cover of People‘s annual cover of sexiest man alive, Gwen Stefani told reporters that it’s somewhat an honor to be put in that category with the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne Johnson.

News of Gwen Stefani dishing about her thoughts on Blake’s latest cover with People comes just weeks after reports claimed that the twosome had been talking about marriage quite frequently as of late.

Christmas is coming! I’ll be performing live & switching on the lights at @WestfieldLondon Nov 30th ????????????gx uk.westfield.com/london #YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 15, 2017 at 11:10am PST

While starting a family of their own is still a plan of theirs, Blake is rumored to be thinking about proposing to Gwen Stefani during her televised Christmas special next month.

It’s gotten to the point for Gwen and Blake where they both know they want to spend the rest of their lives with one another, so if it’s not going to happen now, then the couple simply won’t know when it will ever happen.

Gwen Stefani is convinced that she will spend the rest of her life with The Voice mentor, and just by seeing how well he has blended in with her children has completely won her over.

@blakeshelton #sexiestmanalive @people Is my best friend!! #luckiestgirlintheworld #truth gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 15, 2017 at 7:46am PST

Engagement reports have been circulating the internet for several months now, but with the release of Gwen Stefani’s Christmas album just around the corner, Blake reportedly wants to link the celebration of the new record with the proposal.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]