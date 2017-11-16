Kelly Clarkson Bashes Body Shamers, Says, ‘When I’m Fat That I’m Happy,’ Before Dishing On ‘Active’ Sex Life

Ever since she won American Idol in 2002, Kelly Clarkson’s body has gone through drastic changes with high highs and low lows. But if there’s one thing that the 35-year-old is fed up with, it’s body shamers.

In her new feature and interview with Redbook Magazine, Kelly recently opened up about her body image and how she learned to shrug off the haters who don’t like the way that she looks. When she was asked how she feels about being a “positive body image” hero to so many women, Kelly says that she is still shamed whether she gains weight or loses it. The diva then goes on to compare herself to her friend Miranda Lambert, who she had dinner with and discussed the same topic with.

“She was like, ‘Should I gain? Should I lose?’ But no one actually cares about your health. They just care about aesthetics.”

Clarkson then goes on to say that people just care about aesthetics and don’t realize that when she’s “fat,” she’s happy. Kelly says that her weight represents happiness in her emotional world. The singer also says that when she’s skinny, it usually means that she is not doing well. Clarkson asks that other people concentrate on their own lives and their own health instead of focusing on hers.

“If you gauge your life on what other people think, you’re going to be in a constant state of panic trying to please everyone.”

Though she hasn’t posted anything about the interview on her Instagram account yet, many fans who have already read the article made sure to show their support for Clarkson in the comments section of her post. In all, the post received over 64,000 likes and 450 comments.

“You inspire me to love myself and continue with my self love and body positive journey,” one fan wrote.

Later in the interview, the topic of sex comes up and while Clarkson is relatively shy about it, she gives readers enough of an answer to be satisfied.

“Any time we’re in a discussion about sex with a bunch of couples, Brandon and I stay pretty quiet.”

Clarkson then says that she likes to keep her answer “family friendly” while still telling people that people that she and husband Brandon Blackstock are a lot more active than most other couples in the sex department. Kelly says that both she and Blackstock like spontaneity in their sex life and don’t just like to have a planned time and place where they are intimate with each other. Variety is the spice of life.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Clarkson recently signed on to be a judge on NBC’s The Voice for season 18 in 2018.

