Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s Friends Speak Out About Her Growing Baby Bump Amid Shotgun Wedding Rumors

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has been dodging rumors that she got pregnant before marriage since she announced her pregnancy at the end of August. The Counting On star has insinuated that she got pregnant on her honeymoon, as she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, tied the knot on May 26.

The Duggar family has very strict rules concerning contact before marriage. Not only does the family shun sex before marriage, but also kissing, with most Duggar children saving their first kiss for their wedding.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth debuted her baby bump at the end of August, which shocked fans who felt it was much bigger than a woman just coming out of her first trimester would look. This caused speculation that perhaps Joy and Austin had conceived before their wedding night.

Due to the fact that many Duggar family members, friends, and fans are extremely religious, this theory is out of the question for them. They believe that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth got pregnant on her honeymoon and not a moment before.

Recently, an anonymous family friend answered a series of questions on the mysterious Duggar family on Reddit, and stated that it is not likely that Joy and Austin got pregnant before their wedding.

Those who run the Duggar Family Blog, have been reported by the International Business Times as being friends of the Duggar family. They have taken to their blog to defend Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth from the rumors that she got pregnant before marriage without expressly addressing the rumors head-on.

In a recent post, the owners of the blog posted photos of Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s sisters, Jessa Duggar Seewald and Jill Duggar Dillard, when they were both 23 weeks pregnant with their children. They have estimated that if Joy got pregnant on her honeymoon, that is how far along she would be, and have stated that their bump sizes are comparable.

The post does not say anything else, besides the fact that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband, Austin, celebrated Veteran’s Day with Austin’s grandfather who served in the military.

Underneath the photo on Joy-Anna’s Instagram has unleashed a war of words as fans argue whether or not Joy is too young to be married and pregnant.

[Featured Image by Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and Austin Forsyth/Instagram]