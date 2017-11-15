‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Jack-Ash Get Bad News About Dina, Zack Pulls A Gun On Abby-Scott

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, November 17, reveal that Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) and Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) will end up in a dangerous situation. They managed to escape the storage unit and check into a motel. They took some evidence from the storage unit that could send Zack (Ryan Ashton) in prison a long time.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Abby and Scott took a notebook from the unit that details all the companies that Scott controls, plus the location of the safe houses for the women that work with the DesignDate app. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Scott will make a few phone calls. At this point, it isn’t apparent if he calls Paul Williams (Doug Davidson), Sharon Newman (Sharon Case), or perhaps his mother, Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bergman).

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby will gasp and call out to Scott to look at the door. Zack enters the motel room with a gun pointed at them. Zack will say that he’s in charge and he will call the shots, so they better listen very carefully to him.

Abby and Scott are in trouble, and if someone doesn’t come soon, they could get hurt. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Friday’s cliffhanger will include a faceoff of some sort. It looks like Zack’s exit is coming soon. The only question is if he will leave in a body bag or be hauled off to prison.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) Abbott learn upsetting news about their mother Dina’s (Marla Adams) health. Her behavior has been odd and violent the past few weeks, so they decided to run some medical test.

Dina will try to convince her children that she was provoked by Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and that’s why she attacked her. She suggests that there’s nothing wrong with her and they are wasting their time. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the doctor gives Dina a shocking diagnosis. Ashley wonders if they should keep the family in the dark about her medical crisis until after the holidays.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

