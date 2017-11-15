Watch Cavs Vs. Hornets 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, & NBA Game Odds

Basketball fans will watch Cavs vs. Hornets live streaming and televised game action on Wednesday night as LeBron James and Cleveland visit Charlotte. The two Eastern Conference opponents each have lost seven games. However, the Hornets are still two games under.500 while Cleveland just reached that mark after struggling a bit over their past several games. Can Kemba Walker and Dwight Howard help lead Charlotte to another win, or will “King James” help his team get over that.500 mark? Here’s the latest game preview with odds to win, TV time, channel, and Cavaliers vs. Hornets live streaming online details.

According to ESPN, the Charlotte Hornets are expecting Nic Batum to return to their lineup after being sidelined for weeks with an injury. That’s good news for a team that has now dropped four games in a row. Most recently, they suffered a loss as the Boston Celtics came back from 18 points down to defeat them 90-87. Kemba Walker had 20 points and 11 assists in the losing effort, but the rest of the starters combined for just 30 points with none of them in double-digits. Other losses came against the New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and San Antonio Spurs.

The Cavs have looked better over their last three games, winning two in a row now. They recently pulled off a comeback of their own against the New York Knicks, defeating them at Madison Square Garden 104-101. Despite LeBron James getting into a scuffle with Enes Kanter, the “King” ended up with 23 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds. Kyle Korver emerged as a hero off the bench, scoring 21 points which included a 5-for-12 rate from long range.

So, who’s favored to win this battle on the hardwood tonight? As of this report, the Odds Shark website had the visiting Cleveland Cavs as the favorites on the spread with 1.5 to 2.5 points in their favor at various sportsbooks. For moneyline bettors, Cleveland is listed anywhere from -125 to -135 while the home team is listed as +105 to +115 underdogs. The over/under points total was at a consensus of 218.5 points as of this report. Cleveland is 9-1 against Charlotte in their last 10 meetings, but just 3-8-1 against the spread over their last 12 games overall.

Wednesday night’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. Eastern Time start. Live televised game coverage will be presented tonight on the ESPN channel. For live streaming, cable and satellite subscribers in the United States can watch on the WatchESPN website or any of their compatible apps. These apps may be available for mobile devices, video game systems, smart TVs, and streaming media players such as Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon’s Fire TV.

For those viewers who want to watch this game for free without cable or satellite, a SlingTV membership could be the best way to go. The service offers a variety of popular television channels on which customers can watch live or on-demand content. ESPN, ESPN2, and other channels are part of the Sling Blue channel package. New customers who sign up at Sling.com website will get to try the service out for one week free of charge before deciding if they want to continue as monthly customers.

[Featured Image by Chuck Burton/AP Images]