‘Trove’ Expands Clubs With Leveling And Quests, Uncaps Mastery In ‘Adventures’ Update

Clubs in the voxel MMORPG Trove are guilds that get their own world to customize. Up until the new “Adventures” update, that was the extent of their functionality. Groups of players could design their club world, but that was about it. Now, club members can benefit from buffs, pick up adventures, and unlock Club rewards.

Trove players can now help their Clubs by leveling them up. The “Adventures” update adds adventure quests to the game as the primary way to level up a Club. Leveling a Club lets players unlock Club-wide bonuses like dealing extra damage, increased health, and energy regeneration. The bonuses are applied to a Club after its members build a Fixture in their club world, according to the patch notes on the official forums.

Players can place and upgrade Fixtures with Clubits, a new currency earned from completing adventures. Club members can start adventures by visiting the Rally of Heroes Fixture and talking with NPCs that send them on quests. There are four types of Fixtures, including base, combat, utility, and ultimate Fixtures. Fixtures in Trove include one that adds a Traveling Club Merchant with new inventory and one that increases players’ magic find. There is even a Fixture that increases the amount of experience Club members earn.

The Adventures update for Trove also makes it easier to set Club permissions such as letting Club Presidents select who can build in the club world. Chest access, the ability to craft at the club workbench, and other settings can be customized in the permissions list. Including the president, there are six types of Club members each with their own permissions that can be edited.

Players can now group together after the “Adventures” update. Previously, Trove had no group or party functions. After the update, players can now tether together. Players in a tether are marked for each other and they share experience and loot. This new system is basically in an open beta phase so issues with the feature may occur.

The “Adventures” update for Trove also removes the Mastery cap and introduces new rewards for ranks past 300. New dragons, the Luxion of the Golden Hoard vendor, and class balancing are also included in the update. Not to mention, players can log in now and unlock a free mount from the in-game store according to the game’s website.

The free-to-play MMORPG continues to update since its PC release 2015. It released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2016 as reported by the Inquisitr. The Trove “Adventures” update is out now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

