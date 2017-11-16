‘Destiny 2: Curse Of Osiris’ Story, Infinite Forest, And New Social Space Explained

The first mysteries behind the Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris expansion were revealed by Bungie during a Twitch livestream Wednesday. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC gamers will have a new story to explore with some familiar and new characters along with a changing play space.

Osiris Overview

The story of Curse of Osiris revolves around the legendary Warlock and his attempts to discover the Vex’s ultimate plan. Without getting too deep into the lore of the character (voiced by Oded Fehr), he is a former leader of the Vanguard, former mentor to Ikora Rey, and considered to be the most powerful Warlock in Guardian history. He was exiled after disagreements with the Speaker and Zavala over his investigations into the Darkness. Some say the exile was self-chosen while others contend the Speaker exiled one of his most favored followers.

Osiris journeyed to Mercury with the Sunbreakers following his exile to continue his studies of the Darkness and the Vex. This eventually led to his disappearance with followers like Brother Vance establishing the Trials of Osiris in order to find Guardians strong enough to find him.

The Story

Bungie’s Twitch stream introduced the new Destiny 2 cinematic of Osiris walking into a raid of the Vault of Glass with his Ghost, Sagira, in tow. Only, this isn’t actually the Vault of Glass. It is a simulation taking place in the Infinite Forest, which will be explained below.

Osiris freezes time and uses the opportunity to explore a possible future. What he sees disturbs but the Vex manage to unfreeze themselves before he can leave. He throws Sagira back through a time portal and is, presumably, captured by the Vex. The Ghost is damaged during her escape and she lands on the sands of Mercury.

Fast-forward to the present day in Destiny 2 months after the end of the game’s main campaign. The end of the Red War saw the Traveler awaken with a burst of light that travels through the solar system. This restoration of the Traveler is what the Vex have been waiting to put their grand plans into motion.

Meanwhile, Ikora Rey is in need of a friend to help. The Warlock leader’s perspective on her purpose has shifted since losing and regaining her Light during the Red War. It’s not clear what prompts her to ask the player for help, but it is related to Osiris and perhaps the discovery of Sagira in the sands of Mercury.

Mercury and the Lighthouse

Expert Trials of Osiris players from Destiny 1 are already familiar with the Lighthouse. The doors to the social space have been opened to all by Brother Vance, now in full fanboy mode. He will serve as the primary vendor and mission giver on Mercury much the same way as Devrim Kay in the European Dead Zone and Failsafe on Nessus.

The Lighthouse has received some light renovations plus the addition of a Forge. This is where players will be able to go on quests to receive new Curse of Osiris-themed weapons.

The Vex gate in the Lighthouse social space opens to the main Mercury public play space, the Fields of Glass. This area will serve as the start of the campaign story mission plus host Destiny 2‘s largest public event yet along with new Lost Sectors and Adventures that won’t show on the map until the campaign is complete. Expect to see remnants of the Cabal from the destruction of the Almighty plus plenty of Vex.

There is one other important feature to the surface of Mercury and that is the gateway to the Infinite Forest.

The Infinite Forest

The Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris story will lead players to the Infinite Forest. The Vex constructed the Infinite Forest as a reality engine by hollowing out Mercury’s core. That means the ceiling is actually the surface of the planet. This area is where the Vex can view all possibilities along the timeline. The trees in the forest have to be thought of in the context of the Vex as they are actually tall pillar-like structures.

Destiny 2 players will be able to journey into the past, present, and dark future of Mercury through the Infinite Forest by choosing between three towers. One interesting change Bungie has implemented is the forest will have different set pieces and enemies for each visit. It’s not procedurally generated, however, as Bungie crafted various set pieces that can be joined together in different ways to create different experiences.

Bungie would only show the opening entrance to the Infinite Forest with the three pillars that represent the past, present, and future. What lies beyond will have to wait for the Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris expansion launch on December 5.

