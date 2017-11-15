Tennessee Father, Christopher Paul Conway, Charged With Rape And Murder Of 9-Month-Old Daughter

On Wednesday morning, 22-year-old Christopher Paul Conway was arrested and charged with the rape and murder of his 9-month-old baby daughter, according to Tennessee police.

A spokesperson for the Clarksville Police Department, Jim Knoll, said in a news release Wednesday that shortly after 7 a.m. on November 14, police officers responded to an emergency medical 911 call that indicated CPR was in progress, according to USA Today. Once medical personnel arrived on the scene, they found a 9-month-old female infant who was unresponsive. The little girl was ultimately transported to Tennova Health Care, and at around 8 a.m., she was pronounced dead.

An arrest warrant for Conway revealed that the baby girl had injuries thought to be consistent with being raped, the Leaf-Chronicle reports. The arrest warrant further indicates that Conway confessed to both the rape and the murder of his daughter while talking to police during an interview.

In addition, a cord was wrapped around the small child’s neck, which police say caused the infant’s death, according to Fox News.

Conway is now behind bars in the Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 bond related to the rape charge. According to the Leaf-Chronicle, the judge handling the case, Ray Grimes, found that the murder charge Conway faces could become a death penalty issue, so he did not set bond on that particular charge.

According to Conway’s Facebook page, he hails from Grand Bay, Alabama, is married and the father of two twin girls, and is a U.S. Army combat medic, reports the Leaf-Chronicle. Conway’s neighbors confirmed his statement regarding twin girls to the news media outlet.

Fox News reports that sitting in the driveway of Conway’s home was a parked vehicle with Alabama license plates.

In addition, the Leaf-Chronicle found that on police records, Conway listed the United States Army as his current employer.

Currently, online Montgomery County Jail online records indicated that Conway has yet to retain or be appointed an attorney to represent him in the matter, Fox News reports.

As of the morning of November 15, the yard of Conway’s residence featured “remnants of crime scene tape,” along with a cutout Nativity scene consisting of Joseph, Mary, and baby Jesus in a manger, according to USA Today.

Clarksville Police are still investigating the matter as the story continues to develop.

