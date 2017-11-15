Michelle Obama is barring the media from her speaking engagement in Connecticut on Thursday. It’s an unusual request by the former first lady, but is opting to take part in a “moderated conversation” to be held at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford.

As reported by Hartford Courant, press credentials won’t be available to the event Michelle Obama is appearing at.

Why is Michelle Obama banning the media from her speaking engagement in Connecticut? It’s unknown why she isn’t in favor of having the press at the moderated discussion, but Obama’s representatives at the Harry Walker Agency stipulated that the speech be closed to the media. Don Walker, the agency’s president and sole representative authorized to answer questions from the media, hasn’t returned calls requesting comment.

David Fay, president and CEO of The Bushnell, says the venue will grant Michelle Obama’s request to bar the media. He explained that they’re “not in a position to be … rocking the boat” and “always respect the wishes of whoever is appearing on our stage.”

Journalists who already purchased tickets to hear the former first lady speak at the event aren’t barred from the event and can still write about it.

According to NBC Connecticut, there seats available in the orchestra seating area for a price of $350 each. The official title for the event is “A Moderated Conversation With Former First Lady Michelle Obama” at William H. Mortensen Hall at the Bushnell in Hartford; it begins at 7:30 p.m., ET.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will give a speech to a sold out crowd. But the press isn’t invited, CT Forum says https://t.co/k4dTSAkrs6 pic.twitter.com/yt5oqjIrIv — Hartford Courant (@hartfordcourant) November 15, 2017

Ever since leaving the White House in January, Michelle Obama has ventured into speaking tour, attending a number of corporate events and technology conferences. She’s instrumental in the Obama Foundation and recently held a summit in Chicago for the organization. A few weeks ago, Prince Harry was on hand for the summit and joined Obama for a surprise visit to a local high school near the foundation’s building.

Michelle Obama is more vocal about the political climate now that she can be more carefree in her words. She refuses to use the Donald Trump’s name when criticizing the current presidency, but strongly alludes to his actions in some of her talks. She recently addressed social media etiquette and how certain words have “consequences.”

“Every word you utter has consequences. You can’t slash and burn up folks because you think you are right. You have to treat people like they are precious — even those you don’t agree with.”

Details behind the focus behind Michelle Obama’s moderated conversation in Hartford hasn’t been revealed.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]