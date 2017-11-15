Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Are Reportedly Planning To Move In Together

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s relationship is reportedly heating up at a rapid pace.

Just weeks after being caught together in Los Angeles, a report claims the two singers are planning on moving in together soon and have already begun searching for homes in the Calabasas area.

“It was Selena’s idea, and Justin is all for it,” a source told Life & Style magazine, according to a report by Hollywood Life on November 15. “They just can’t wait to start their life together.”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were first seen together at the end of last month, prior to the announcement of Gomez’s split from her former boyfriend, The Weeknd. Since then, they have continued to be spotted with one another around Los Angeles, and just days ago, a fan caught them enjoying a stroll by a pond.

According to the report, purchasing a home together would be the start of what Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber hope is a very long life together.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have a bit of a troubled past, but when it comes to their future, the Hollywood Life source said that they’ve both grown up a lot since their past relationship. As the insider explained, spending time apart from one another was crucial to their healthy reunion.

Ultimately, the source added, “buying a home to live in as a couple will seal the deal.”

While Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are reportedly quite happy with one another, not everyone is a fan of their reconciliation, especially Gomez’s family who wants her to remain healthy and not put any stress on her heart. So, when it comes to Gomez’s relationship with Bieber, they feel the reunion could be the biggest mistake of her life.

Selena Gomez went public with The Weeknd in January of this year, and throughout their romance, they appeared on the red carpet together and enjoyed a number of romantic vacations, including a sightseeing tour of Italy.

This weekend, Selena Gomez will make her highly-anticipated return to the stage at the 2017 American Music Awards, where she is expected to treat the audience in Los Angeles and her viewers at home to a performance of her latest song, “Wolves.”

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]