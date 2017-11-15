‘Teen Mom’ Spin-Off Cancelled At MTV Before Airing

Teen Mom New Jersey has reportedly been cancelled. The MTV spin-off show was supposed to begin airing this year on the network, but things didn’t go as planned for the stars of the show.

According to a Nov. 15 report by In Touch Weekly magazine, the Teen Momspin-off series, titled Teen Mom New Jersey, was cancelled before it even aired one episode on MTV. The report reveals that the stars of the show were allegedly called by the network over the weekend and told that the show was dead. The girls were said to be very upset by the show getting the ax, as MTV allegedly told them that they would be moving in another direction.

Teen Mom New Jersey was set to follow a group of women from the Garden State who were struggling with issues following pregnancies at a young age. The cast reportedly consisted of Kaycie Flores, Devin McFaull, Sunshine Jones, Kaitlyn Marcaci, and Angela Garcia. The reality series was supposed to make its debut this fall on MTV, and the network even hyped up the show through commercials and social media.

A few months back, MTV released a promo for their new fall lineup. Fan favorite shows such as Teen Mom 2, Are You The One?, Catfish, The Challenge, Teen Wolf, and others were promoted, as well as new shows like 90’s House, Dare To Live, and Teen Mom New Jersey. In the promo they also teased the return of iconic shows TRL and Unplugged.

Not going to lie, TEEN MOM: NEW JERSEY is everything I want from a TV show, don't @ me unless you're @TaraAriano https://t.co/uh8rXXXZ8v — Lilit Marcus (@lilitmarcus) September 6, 2017

Many Teen Mom fans believed that the New Jersey spin-off was an attempt to move the franchise in the direction of The Real Housewives, where a group of women from similar backgrounds who live in close proximity to one another get together and cameras roll on the good times and the bad times. While MTV hasn’t announced anything regarding the show or any future spin-offs since the cancellation news hit the internet, fans are now wondering if they’ve decided to forget about the new idea all together.

Meanwhile, former Teen Mom favorite shows like Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are both set to return to the network in the near future, but spin-off series Teen Mom New Jersey seemingly won’t even get a chance on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]