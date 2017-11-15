Kailyn Lowry Accuses Javi Marroquin Of Cheating On Her Four Times During Their Marriage

Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2 has caught a lot of flak for her divorce from ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Fans and critics have been unduly harsh on the mom of three, as many have felt that she either led Javi on or was with her newest baby’s father, Chris Lopez, while she and Javi were still legally married.

Javi Marroquin may have moved on and is now dating Teen Mom 2 cast member, Briana DeJesus, but that doesn’t mean Kailyn Lowry necessarily approves of the relationship or that things are smooth sailing between the exes.

On Monday night, Teen Mom 2 aired their reunion special with Dr. Drew. Kailyn Lowry talked candidly about the hurt she felt when her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, was caught cheating on her for almost the entire time she was pregnant with Lux Russell.

However, one fan on Twitter called Kail out, saying that she’s a hypocrite for complaining about Chris cheating on her when she was “clearly” messing around on Javi before he “came home to divorce papers” after his deployment.

Kailyn Lowry, however, clapped back on Twitter, stating that Javi had also been cheating on her, with not one but four people.

She clapped back at the fan almost immediately, hitting them with a serious truth bomb.

“You mean javi got divorce papers before he ever left for the deployment. and let’s not forget the 4 people he was with before we were divorced. Thanks!”

Kailyn Lowry and her ex-husband, Javi, have been appearing on the WeTV show Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Edition. The pair have been working on their marriage, though viewers of Teen Mom 2 are already acutely aware that it didn’t work out in the end. The show was filmed last October.

While Kail is still reeling from Chris’ cheating, saying she wouldn’t wish it on her worst enemy, she is still moving forward as a single mother of three.

The reality TV star has just inked a deal to write about her side of the divorce from Javi Marroquin in the book He Said, She Said, which is co-authored by the former couple.

Despite the fact that the pair still have trouble getting along, they are planning on embarking on a book tour together. It will definitely be interesting to see what drama that brings and whether it will be filmed for an upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

