‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lani Gets Life Changing News As A New Mystery Unfolds

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Lani will soon find out some life changing information. The drama will be at an all time high after Theo’s shooting, and things could get even more complicated for Abe’s daughter going forward.

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers and news, Lani will find out that she is pregnant. While many DOOL fans will immediately believe that the baby belongs to Lani’s boyfriend, JJ Deveraux, that might not be the case at all. In fact, the child could have been fathered by Lani’s ex-fling, Eli.

New reports suggest that Lani will find herself in a very sticky situation when she learns about the pregnancy. Currently, she and her boyfriend, JJ, are on the rocks due to the fact that he shot her younger brother, Theo Carver, believing that he was an armed and dangerous criminal. Theo’s injuries are life threatening, but he’ll make it out of surgery alive. Sadly, there will be one thing that doctors can not fix, and that’s damage to Theo’s spinal cord. When he wakes up from surgery he’ll be told that he is paralyzed.

The fact that Lani is pregnant will only complicate the situation. Days of our Lives viewers know that Lani loves JJ very much, and that before the shooting news of the pregnancy would have been a joyful occasion. However, now it’s full of drama and dark thoughts. Lani’s father, Abe Carver, is out for blood when it comes to finding out who is to blame for Theo’s injuries, and he’s already ready to rip into JJ. When Abe finds out that his daughter is pregnant it could help to soften his heart against JJ, or it might make things much worse.

However, the new of Lani’s pregnancy could actually help pull JJ out of the depression that he’ll be in after shooting Theo. A guilty JJ could find a new lease on life if he finds out he’s going to be a father, but there is another complication. What if JJ isn’t the father? As Days of our Lives fans will remember, Lani and Eli had a bit of connection in the past. Now that things are rocky with JJ, Lani could lean on Eli during the tough time, but will they get intimate, and if they do, could Eli be revealed as the baby’s father?

Tune in to Days of our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC to find out how all the drama unfolds.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]