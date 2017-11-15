Are The Weeknd And Bella Hadid Back Together? He Sneaks Out Of Her NYC Apartment After Selena Gomez Split

The Weeknd and his former girlfriend, model Bella Hadid, may be getting back together — if they aren’t already.

Weeks after his split from Selena Gomez was confirmed, the “Starboy” singer sparked major rumors regarding his relationship with Bella Hadid after being caught attempting to sneak out of her apartment in New York City on Tuesday night.

In photos shared by the Daily Mail on November 15, The Weeknd was seen doing his best to go unnoticed in dark clothing and his hands at his face as photographers snapped photos of him getting into an awaiting black SUV. According to the outlet, The Weeknd and Bella Hadid began dating in early 2015 and took a short break in December of that year. Then, after reuniting, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2016 Grammy Awards that February.

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid continued to date one another until November of last year when they abruptly split before he went public with new girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Although Selena Gomez and The Weeknd appeared to be going strong, and were even rumored to be living together, up until midday through last month, Gomez ultimately stepped out with her former boyfriend Justin Bieber in late October and her split from The Weeknd was confirmed shortly thereafter.

While The Weeknd and Bella Hadid have remained silent in regard to a possible reconciliation, a source days ago suggested that the singer had been trying to win Hadid back for some time.

“Bella is getting nonstop text messages and calls” from The Weeknd, a source told Life & Style magazine. “He wants her back.”

According to the report, The Weeknd began missing his ex-girlfriend before splitting from Selena Gomez but waited until they broke up to pursue her for a second time. That said, Hadid faced rumors of a romance with Drake months ago and weeks ago, the rapper threw her a birthday party in New York City.

Although the source said that Bella Hadid was excited about the attention The Weeknd was giving her post-split, a reunion between the two of them has yet to be confirmed and they have not yet been seen publicly with one another.

