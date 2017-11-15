Scott Disick, 34, Turns Down ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ $100,000-Plus Gig: No Private Jet For His Girlfriend, 19

Scott Disick won’t be appearing on Celebrity Big Brother anytime soon, because the Keeping Up With the Kardashians perks aren’t the same. According to the Sun, Disick wouldn’t go for the big payday, despite being offered at least $100,000 or more to appear on Celebrity Big Brother. The publication notes that Scott turned down the offer after Celebrity Big Brother makers said they would not pony up the money to fly 34-year-old Scott and his 19-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie over to the U.K. in a private jet.

Whereas Scott was often filmed taking private jets to various locations on vacation with the Kardashians during his appearances on their reality TV show, apparently the other reality TV show known as CBB wasn’t offering Disick enough dough for Scott to appear on Celebrity Big Brother. Scott has been asked nearly one dozen times to appear on Celebrity Big Brother but has once again turned down the show, despite the large sum of money being offered to him. Scott was asking for Sofia as well as his entire team to have accommodations made for them in London as Scott lived in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Scott has been reportedly very close to his young girlfriend, despite Disick claiming that he hadn’t found as close of a connection as he had with Kourtney Kardashian.

Scott would experience a big change if he decides to become a Celebrity Big Brother housemate in the future, because the reality TV show films the inhabitants 24 hours per day.

Disick has appeared in recent episodes of his mainstay reality TV show attempting to come to a new co-parenting relationship with Kourtney. One recent scene featured Scott and Kourtney arguing about why Scott was not invited to attend Khloe’s birthday party. Kourtney explained that when Scott does things to intentionally hurt her, it doesn’t inspire her to want to be around him and invite him to family events.

Meanwhile, Lionel Richie isn’t so sure about Scott dating his teen daughter. When Lionel was asked what he thought about Scott dating Sophia — a man nearly twice her age — Lionel remained diplomatic in his answer.

“Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on.”

[Featured Image by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie]