WWE Rumors: Nikki Bella Making WWE Return At ‘WWE Survivor Series?’

WWE Survivor Series is less than a week away, but the WWE Universe is still wondering if the powers that be have some more changes up their sleeve. Almost every match on the card has undergone some changes over the last few weeks of WWE television. After last night’s edition of SmackDown Live, Charlotte became the new SmackDown Women’s Champion after beating Natalya, which leaves a spot open for this Sunday.

The WWE Universe expected Charlotte to defeat Natalya this week, but most people were just assuming the obvious plan was for Charlotte to face Alexa Bliss and Natalya would take the former’s spot in the Women’s 5 on 5 Traditional Elimination Match at the PPV. However, it seems that WWE officials are leaving the last spot on Team SmackDown open and the rumor is they are preparing for a huge return at ‘Survivor Series.’

Many people are hopeful that Paige will take the final spot on Team SmackDown. There have been rumors about her moving to SmackDown Live when she does return. That very well could happen this Sunday, but Paige is not the only name being rumored. It’s being speculated that Nikki Bella could be making her return at WWE Survivor Series to become the final member of Team SmackDown instead of Paige or Natalya.

Nikki Bella hasn’t been featured on WWE programming since WrestleMania 33 because of neck issues and commitments to other projects like Dancing With the Stars. It was being rumored that Nikki could replace Daniel Bryan as the General Manager of SmackDown Live. The idea was also featured on Total Divas, so it seems the former WWE Divas Champion has been trying to find a way back on WWE television recently.

If she were to fill the final spot on Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series, it might just serve as a one-off appearance for Nikki Bella. The assumption is John Cena and Triple H will only be a part of their teams for the PPV, so the same could apply to Nikki Bella. WWE is expected to announce the fifth member over the next few days. WWE officials have options, but no one should be surprised if they go with Nikki Bella.

