Deadpool 2 Trailer Is Artistic

The much-anticipated teaser trailer for Deadpool 2 was released on Wednesday. The trailer features Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) holding a life-sized paint brush and wearing white coveralls in the background with an equally large canvas in front of him. Deadpool looks like he is hosting a TV show titled “Getting Wet on Wet with Deadpool 2” reminiscent of the PBS show The Joy of Painting hosted by the deceased Bob Ross.

Deadpool introduces the colors on his palette as “clockwork orange”, “girls of indigo,” “soylent green”, “mennen black”, “box-office gold,” “doc brown,” “pretty n’pink,” “silverlicious,” “yellow snow,” “red dit,” and “betty white.” These colors play on some familiar words. The next scene shows some actual painting on the canvas with “clockwork orange” and he exclaims when a painting of a snowy mountain is completed instantly. Next is a mountain in the summer appears instantly with another exclamation from the anti-hero.

The art lesson is interrupted by a screen showing “technical difficulties please stand by” followed by some action clips with guns. This is followed by explosions, shootings, and Zazie Beetz’s Domino, Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), and Blind Al (Leslie Uggams) making appearances. The teaser shows some chaos with short and fast clips, giving the audience a fast-paced glimpse of what to expect in the movie.

The final painting shows Deadpool standing with roast chicken, a huge guy standing behind him and other characters from the movie seated on the table. The confirmation of the tribute to Bob Ross is confirmed with the final credits, “Executive Paintducer – Ross Bobart” followed by a list of names. The final scene in the teaser trailer shows Deadpool picking a gun from a table filled with guns and mags — the trailer is about 130 seconds long. Fox’s synopsis for Deadpool 2 goes like this.

“After surviving a near-fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

Deadpool was a hit for Fox, earning $783.1 worldwide in 2016, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history. Deadpool was co-produced by Ryan Reynolds with a budget of $58 million. Filming for the sequel began June 17, 2017, in Canada and production was completed by October.

Deadpool 2 will introduce the X-force team and is expected to be funnier than the first movie in the series. Deadpool 2 will be released June 1, 2018.

