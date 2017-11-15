‘Destiny 2: Curse Of Osiris’ Adds Raid Lair To Leviathan With New Encounters And Bosses

Bungie finally explained what its “new raid content” tease means for the Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris expansion. The developer hosted a Twitch live stream Wednesday and revealed what it has in store to expand the end-game experience for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC gamers.

Speculation about what Bungie meant about “new raid content” for the first Destiny 2 expansion ran the gamut from new challenges in the existing Leviathan raid to a return to the Vault of Glass in Destiny 1. Bungie is trying something a little different with Curse of Osiris by introducing all-new Raid encounters and a Raid boss but keeping the same general setting.

There are two Raid Lairs planned for the Leviathan in Destiny 2. The first will come with the Curse of Osiris expansion, while the second will arrive with the unnamed Warmind-related expansion in spring 2018.

The first Raid Lair is called “Leviathan, Eater of Worlds” and will have its own node in the game director. It’s an entirely new set of encounters, new puzzles, new loot, and a brand new final boss, according to Bungie Sr. Game Designer Brendan Thorne.

Players will not be required to complete the original Leviathan Raid. Additionally, Destiny 2 players will find the Raid Lairs to be shorter than the main raid, which can take about three hours to complete on average. This provides another opportunity for six-man fireteams to form that may not have that kind of time available.

That doesn’t mean the Raid Lair is any less challenging, according to Bungie. Destiny 2 players should expect to die a lot, as it is described as extremely challenging. A Prestige mode will also be added not long after Curse of Osiris arrives on December 5.

There was not much shown of the new Raid Lair beyond the game director description and the entrance to the first encounter. The “In the belly of the beast” flavor text suggests it will take place in the bowels of the Leviathan, and the colors of the first encounter look much darker than the golden hues of much of the raid.

The original Leviathan Raid will still be available with Curse of Osiris, and Bungie is upgrading the recommended Power level to 300. This is to provide Destiny 2 players with a variety of content to play and to keep the older content relevant.

Rewards for the Raid Lair include new weapons, new armor, and new cosmetic at a higher light level. The original Leviathan raid will also see existing loot boosted to the new Destiny 2 soft Power Level cap of 330 or 335 with mods.

Bungie has additional Twitch live stream planned next week to reveal some of the new weapons and armor coming to Destiny 2. A third live stream will share changes to PVP and the game’s sandbox.

[Featured Image by Bungie]