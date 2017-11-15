WWE News: ‘SmackDown Live’ Superstar Released From WWE After Recent Tour Shows

The WWE SmackDown Live roster is down at least one more superstar as WWE announced another release from the company on Tuesday. The latest news comes after WWE did their overseas tours in Europe with stops including Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. During the tour, superstars Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were said to have been sent home, but neither was released or reported as punished by WWE. However, one superstar got a sendoff from the women’s roster at several shows, and now James Ellsworth is officially done. Here are the latest details on WWE deciding to release the SmackDown star, and what could be next on his agenda.

The official word came from the WWE.com website, where they made their standard announcement. Ellsworth was wished the best in his “future endeavors.” The good news for him seems to be that Ellsworth probably improved his visibility and stature in terms of the professional wrestling world. That could lead to him charging a bit more for bookings and appearances at independent wrestling organizations. As far as him heading to WWE’s competitor, TNA Impact Wrestling/Global Force, that could always be a possibility too as they’ve welcomed in plenty of other former WWE stars.

The end of James Ellsworth’s run seemed quite apparent after his recent segment with “Ms. Money in the Bank” Carmella. “The Princess of Staten Island” officially cut ties with Ellsworth during last week’s SmackDown Live episode. During their time overseas, Ellsworth played a comedic role in terms of the match card.

At several of the overseas events, Ellsworth tried to lead Carmella out of the ring. However, Carmella wasn’t having it and backed away just prior to the rest of the women’s stars in the ring delivering various finishing moves on Mr. Ellsworth. Those included a Super Kick, Stone Cold Stunner, “The Worm,” and more recently, The Shield’s Triple Powerbomb.

Ellsworth rose to prominence as one of the first “jobbers” to get fed to Braun Strowman on Raw during his build up as a solo heel last year. He got involved in several matches with AJ Styles which he won, mostly thanks to Dean Ambrose’s interference. Ellsworth also had a role in last year’s Survivor Series, this year’s Royal Rumble match, and helped Carmella win the “Money in the Bank” briefcase that she now carries.

Despite all of those accomplishments, he’ll look for new work, but as mentioned it shouldn’t be hard for James Ellsworth to find based on his recent surge in popularity thanks to WWE. The best news for James might be that he won’t have to act as Carmella’s dog anymore.

[Featured Image by WWE]