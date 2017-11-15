Cary Deuber ‘RHOD’: Would She Ever Be Friends With LeeAnne Locken?

Cary Deuber thought that she had put the rumors about her marriage behind her last year, as it was discussed heavily on The Real Housewives of Dallas. Cary learned that some of her co-stars were talking about how she and Mark Deuber met, and several of the women believed they met because she was the nanny and they had an affair. It’s no secret that Mark had been married previously and had children with another woman. But Cary had a different story of how they met and got together.

However, the rumors didn’t slow down at all this season. It sounds like Cary didn’t provide a great enough explanation about how she and her husband met because Brandi Redmond and LeeAnne Locken were ready to talk about the rumors once again. During the reunion special, Deuber revealed she was very upset about the ladies gossiping about the rumors. According to a new Bravo report, Cary Deuber is now revealing that she is still upset about the rumors that were fueled by LeeAnne. In her blog, she opens up about how she feels about her co-star and whether she sees forgiveness on the horizon. As it turns out, Deuber is still very critical of her co-star.

“I feel sorry for that and for her. I’m hopeful that she can follow through with her apologies for her behavior and actions. I’m hopeful for us all that she means it when she says she’ll try to do better. There are several moments where it can appear to be one versus many, but this is just what it looks like when one person attacks several different people over the course of a year and then has to face them and everything that has been said,” Cary explains in her Bravo blog about how she feels about LeeAnne Locken.

It sounds like Cary has absolutely no intention of letting LeeAnne get close to her. Even though Brandi Redmond gave LeeAnne a chance last year, Cary may feel that she has been too hurt by Locken throughout two seasons of The Real Housewives of Dallas. It does seem like LeeAnne is slightly jealous of what Cary has. She has a glowing career, a thriving business, a supportive husband, and a beautiful child. There is that family unit that Locken has revealed she never had as a child. Maybe she’s secretly intimated by Cary, which is why she’s constantly attacking her.

Cary Deuber may be back for another season of The Real Housewives of Dallas. The second season ended this past Monday, but a third season may be in the works for Bravo. Rumor has it that some of the wives will be replaced for an upcoming third season.

