Fans Offer Support To Beth Chapman After Her 50/50 Survival Diagnosis, Express Excitement For New Show

Beth Chapman recently revealed that she has a 50/50 chance of survival after her throat cancer diagnosis and immediately following the upsetting news, her army of fans made sure to show her an outpouring of support.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman opened up and revealed that her Stage II throat cancer is still considered to be in the early stages of the diagnosis but she still only has a 50/50 chance of survival and told fans that she doesn’t have a lot of optimism after the shocking diagnosis.

Chapman, who is always very candid and open with fans on her Twitter page, shared a link to her People feature yesterday as she revealed to fans that her chances of survival are a toss-up. The frightening post received over 200 favorites, 55 retweets as well as 85 comments. Many fans offered their well-wishes as Beth continues to battle the scary disease while others applauded the 50-year-old for having the courage to bravely share her cancer journey with others.

“Thank you for sharing your story, for your courage, bravery and beautiful soul.”

“Keep fighting! We are all on your side- you will beat this,” another fan commented.

A few of Chapman’s followers even shared their own cancer story on the post, telling Beth that she has given them the strength to keep fighting.

In addition to retweeting a ton of well-wishes from concerned fans, Chapman also pinned the video trailer for her new show, Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives, which will air on A&E in just two weeks. In the 40 second teaser trailer, Chapman and her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman tearfully open up about Beth’s cancer. At one point in the short clip, Dog asks Beth, “What’s going to happen if you leave us forever?”

Clearly, the trailer tugged at the heartstrings of a ton of fans as it has already gained over 350 favorites, 57 retweets, and 48 comments. In the comments section of the tweet, many fans again shared well-wishes for the reality star while others expressed their excitement for the premiere of the new show.