Kyle Richards Opens Up About Painful Diagnosis Before ‘RHOBH’ Season 8

Kyle Richards has been struggling with fibromyalgia for years but not many know it.

Although the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star did speak briefly about her painful condition during one of her past blogs for Bravo TV, she opened up more about the issue during a recent appearance on The Healer, which features Charlie Goldsmith using energy to treat patients.

According to a report by the Daily Dish on November 14, Kyle Richards first began experiencing pain during her mother’s battle with breast cancer.

“My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer, but as my mom was sick and taking care of her I started feeling really sick myself,” Richards revealed to Goldsmith during the show.

Kyle Richards went on to reveal that she enlisted the help of several doctors at the time she began to experience pain but many of them simply suggested that she was feeling depressed due to her mother’s health struggles and ultimately, her mother’s tragic passing. Then, a while later, someone diagnosed her with fibromyalgia. Right away, Kyle Richards was relieved to finally have an answer for what she had been going through, especially since the issue had caused her so much anxiety.

After hearing Kyle Richards’ story, Charlie Goldsmith attempted to heal the longtime reality star and mother of four with energy and during the process, she claimed to have felt a “warm, tingling sensation going through the area that bothers me most.”

Kyle Richards would love to finally rid herself of the pain she feels due to her fibromyalgia for good, not only for herself but also for her family. As she said during The Healer, she would love for her husband, Mauricio Umansky, to never have to hear about her pain again.

Kyle Richards has been starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the series began in October of 2010. Meanwhile, her husband is often seen on the show and has also been known to make guest appearances on Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles due to his career in real estate.

To see more of Kyle Richards and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, and Camille Grammer, don’t miss The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 premiere on Tuesday, December 19 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images]