Duggar Family News: Birthday Boy Justin Labors With Joy-Anna’s Husband, Younger Kids Get Ready For Courting

Justin Duggar, the 15th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, celebrated his 15th birthday today. The Duggar family posted a slew of pictures to show how he is growing up to be a responsible, handsome young man and to express just how much they love him. The fans of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On especially enjoyed watching him grow up over the years and how he is also starting to get old enough for courting.

When the Duggars started filming their first show, back when there were only 17 kids in the family, Justin was just 6 years old. He grew up having cameras all around him and seeing his family go through the good and the bad times. Since he was not a baby and not quite old enough to be courting, the TLC shows did not pay too much attention to him, but now that he is getting old enough to drive and vote, many more fans are noticing his presence.

“Happy birthday to our Justin Samuel,” the family wrote. “15th [sic] years old already! Justin, you are wise beyond your years. You are so caring and such a hard-worker. It has been a real joy to be your parents and watch the Lord’s work in your life. Continue to trust in the Lord and watch as He directs your path!”

The fans were amazed to see just how much he has changed over the years.

“Happy Birthday Justin! Can’t believe you are already 15 years old,” a fan commented. “Those of us in TV land have watched you grow up! Hope the coming year brings many blessings to your life!”

Other fans noticed how similar he looks to some of his older siblings.

“He looks so much like Joy did when she was younger,” another wrote. “Happy birthday!”

Many agreed that he has turned into “a sweet handsome young man” and he is “nice looking,” even compared to some of his good-looking brothers.

Two out of the five pictures that the Duggar family uploaded of Justin showed him doing some manual labor around the house. Jim Bob and Michelle are famous for doling out chores and tasks to their kids so that they know how to take care of themselves and to learn a real, hard skill that they can apply outside of their homes.

In one of them, Justin is pictured learning from Joy-Anna Duggar’s husband, Austin Forsyth. With all his sisters getting married off, it looks like he has an endless supply of brothers-in-law that can guide and teach him.

With Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna married off, the fans of Counting On are now looking at the boys for their turn. One of the younger Duggar men, Joseph Duggar, 22, got married to Kendra Caldwell this summer, which means that his other brothers may follow suit.

Considering that there are five Duggar boys between the age of 21 and 16, there may be more courting news and weddings to come in the near future.

