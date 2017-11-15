The First Official ‘Deadpool 2’ Teaser Trailer Is Here

Marketing for Deadpool 2 is on a roll, as a new teaser trailer for the sequel has just dropped. The Ryan Reynolds flick recently released its first official movie poster, as well as a Good Housekeeping takeover. As to be expected, the new teaser is full of profanity, euphemisms, and plenty of clips from the new movie.

The teaser is notorious painter Bob Ross-themed, as Deadpool dons a curly-haired wig and paints throughout the video. The Merc with a Mouth gives a brief painting lesson while paying homage to “happy little trees.” It appears the teaser is just a parody video, but action-packed clips from the sequel begin to play a little over halfway into the trailer.

The clips are very short, but there is plenty to be seen. Deadpool, Dopinder, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Blind Al, Weasel, Domino, and Vanessa all make an appearance. The video then cuts back to Deadpool as he wraps his instructional video, but it’s not over there. At the teasers conclusion, a brief shot of Cable’s hand can be seen grabbing artillery equipment before it cuts out. The teaser trailer isn’t necessarily safe for work but can be watched here.

It may not be the full-blown trailer Deadpool fans were looking for, but it’s too early for an official trailer. Filming for Deadpool 2 wrapped back in mid-October and compared to other superhero films, this teaser came early.

Reynolds posted a teaser of a teaser on his Instagram page, showcasing Deadpool’s stellar painting skills. Fans flooded the comment section praising Reynold’s sense of humor, as they expressed excitement for the new movie.

News of the teaser was also met with news about the film’s title. The movie has long been referred to as Deadpool 2, but it appears it may be getting a change before its release. According to Comicbook.com, the film is now being referred to as the Untitled Deadpool Sequel. The name change can be found on the movie’s official website, as well a press release from 20th Century Fox.

With about six months left before it’s premiere, lacking a title isn’t something unusual. Fellow 20th Century Fox film, Logan, was long referred to as the Untitled Wolverine Sequel. An official title will likely be revealed in the next few months.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on June 1, 2018.

[Featured Image by 20th Century Fox]