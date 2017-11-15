‘Vanderpump Rules’ Couple Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Offer Upsetting Update About Their Marriage

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have been facing rumors of trouble in paradise for months and during a new interview, the Vanderpump Rules stars confirmed that things between them have been far from perfect since their August 2016 wedding.

As they prepare for the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which begins airing on Bravo TV next month, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are speaking out about the state of their marriage, admitting that they still have a lot of work to do when it comes to maintaining a healthy relationship with one another.

“We’re not happily ever after,” Tom Schwartz admitted to Us Weekly magazine at the NBCUniversal Press Junket in Hollywood, California, according to a report on November 14.

“We would be lying to ourselves if we said everything is great, but it is significantly a lot better,” Katie Maloney added.

According to Tom Schwartz, he and Katie Maloney are beginning o speak to one another about starting a family and while they had done so in the past, things are not getting more serious between them when it comes to pinpointing a timeline for their first child’s arrival. As he explained, he once was scared of the idea of settling down and starting a family but now, he’s excited for what’s in store.

Katie Maloney also said that her future with Tom Schwartz is a lot less scary than how she anticipated it would be.

When it comes to their future family planning, Katie Maloney said that a pregnancy is definitely in her future but noted that she and Tom Schwartz were currently on the “brinks of some exciting stuff.” As fans may recall, Tom Schwartz and his co-star and friend, Tom Sandoval, began discussions for a new restaurant in Los Angeles with Lisa Vanderpump during the finale episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 5, which took place during the couple’s wedding.

For more of Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and their co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, and James Kennedy, don’t miss the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere on Bravo TV on December 4 at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]