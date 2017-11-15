Shannon Beador Getting Back To Work After Divorce From David Beador?

Shannon Beador announced that she and her husband, David Beador, would be splitting up after 17 years of marriage recently. Shannon had struggled throughout the newest season of The Real Housewives of Orange County as she felt like her husband had completely checked out. She really wanted them to get back on track with their marriage, but he didn’t seem like he was interested in making it work for them. Beador has now revealed that separating from her husband was the best thing for them to do and it sounds like she’s starting to rethink her life.

Beador has revealed that her restaurant is on hold because her estranged husband has pulled his investment offer back. In addition, it sounds like she can’t put in her own money, even though fans learned on this season of the show that she actually comes from money. According to a new Instagram post, Shannon Beador is getting back to work. Perhaps she realizes that she can’t rely on her husband anymore for money. This week, Beador revealed that she was on QVC and exciting things were coming her way. Perhaps she’s launching a product that fans can buy soon.

INCREDIBLE day @qvc !!! Exciting things brewing! Stay tuned! ❤️ A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Nov 14, 2017 at 1:51pm PST

It is possible that Shannon will have to make her own money going forward. When she first joined The Real Housewives of Orange County, she revealed that she and David were doing well because of his work in construction. She never talked about her own finances and it is possible that she hasn’t worked for a long time. But now that she’s divorcing her husband, it’s possible that she won’t receive spousal support because of her Bravo paycheck from The Real Housewives of Orange County. Plus, if she wants a restaurant of her own, she will need to work to get that investment that David has now taken back. But Shannon didn’t reveal what she was planning on selling on QVC. Maybe it’s a beauty product or maybe something related to her weight loss.

Shannon Beador will open up about her split from her husband on the reunion special for The Real Housewives of Orange County which starts on Monday on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]