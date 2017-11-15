Tamra Judge Hoping Vicki Gunvalson Will Finally Quit ‘RHOC’ This Season?

Tamra Judge has revealed that she’s done giving Vicki Gunvalson chances. On the Real Housewives of Orange County finale this week, Judge revealed that she had forgiven Vicki for Brooks Ayers, and she had also forgiven her for the drama that played out last year. The two hugged it out in Iceland, but Tamra revealed that Gunvalson had done nothing to make things alright again. Tamra revealed that she was done with Vicki, and she never wanted to spend another minute trying to fix things with her. So when the news broke this week that Vicki threatens to quit the show during the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion, Judge didn’t hold back.

According to a new tweet, Tamra Judge was quick to share an article that outlines what happens in the trailer for the reunion special. It looks like Gunvalson decides to walk out of the reunion special, and she tells the producers that she’s off the show. Of course, this is far from the first time she has threatened to quit the show because she doesn’t like what her co-stars are talking about. Maybe she will get angry at her co-stars for the Eddie Judge gay rumor, as she claims she did not start it.

Season finale tonight. #rhoc #byefelicia #byseason12 ???? #bravotv A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Nov 13, 2017 at 6:42am PST

Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and Meghan King Edmonds all considered leaving the show behind after the Brooks Ayers cancer scandal. They revealed that they didn’t want to film with her because they felt she had lied about what she knew. Vicki always claimed she was innocent, and Brooks did an interview in the hope of clearing her name. However, it sounds like Tamra and Shannon are done trying to make peace with Vicki, as they feel she will never change. Perhaps Tamra Judge is hoping that this threat to quit the show is real. Vicki has previously said that no matter what happens, she wants to continue with the show for as long as it is on because it is “her” show.

The first part of the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion special airs this Monday night on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]