‘Dynasty’ Spoilers And Casting News: Tantalizing Names Coming To CW Reboot As Network Extends Debut Season

The CW recently started airing a reboot of the 1980s hit series Dynasty and spoilers reveal that there are enticing developments on the way. While the network initially ordered just 13 episodes for the debut season, they have officially extended the season and now news is emerging that a couple of additional soapy characters are on the way

According to Deadline, the CW has given their Dynasty reboot a full season order, meaning that an additional nine shows will be created, making Season 1 twenty-two episodes in length. The initial ratings for the series have not necessarily been particularly outstanding, but the network seems to remain confident in producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and their ability to build a solid following.

From the looks of things, the series is aiming to up the ante with some faces familiar to soap show viewers. TVLine reports that Kelly Rutherford, who is known for previous roles on shows like Gossip Girl, Melrose Place, and Generations, will be joining Dynasty for an upcoming episode.

Rutherford will play a character named Melissa Daniels, a “spiraling lush” who is married to a powerful senator. She worked with Schwartz and Savage on Gossip Girl and many will remember that she worked with Dynasty star Grant Show during her stint on Melrose Place. At this point, it sounds as if Kelly is set to appear in just one Dynasty episode, but her fans will be hoping the character could begin to pop up regularly.

Soap veteran Rick Hearst has just revealed that he will be joining the Dynasty reboot soon as well. The actor, who has previously been on numerous daytime soaps including General Hospital, Bold and Beautiful, Guiding Light, Young and Restless, and Days of Our Lives, teased the new gig via his Instagram page. Hearst posted a photo of the cover page for the Episode 112 script titled “Promises You Can’t Keep.”

Booked a nice role of the CW reboot of #dynasty. #makinithappen #atlantaactor #gratefulactor #liveyourbestlife #workingactor #cbstv A post shared by Rick Hearst (@rickhearst) on Nov 10, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

My most challenging role yet. A conservative Republican. #atlantaactor #grateful #mikepence #nopolitician #dynasty #cw #cbs A post shared by Rick Hearst (@rickhearst) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:55am PST

In another Instagram post, Rick joked that he’s tackling one of his most challenging roles yet, that of a conservative Republican. Given the hashtags he added, it sounds like this is connected to his new Dynasty gig and some wonder if he may be playing the senator husband to Rutherford’s character.

The Dynasty reboot is garnering plenty of buzz, with some loving the campy series and others voicing a lot of criticism. Those behind the show clearly believe that the series can build a following and with guest stars like these, viewers will likely be drawn in to see their primetime and daytime favorites tackling new characters. It looks as if fans will have to wait until late January or so to see Kelly Rutherford and Rick Hearst pop up on Dynasty and people will be anxious to see who else is brought in to shake things up during episodes coming down the road.

????⭐️???? #repost @last2therapy A post shared by Kelly Rutherford (@kellyrutherford) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:17am PST

