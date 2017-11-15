Will Harry Styles Sing To Girlfriend Camille Rowe At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Harry Styles is on everyone’s lips as one of the musicians slated to perform at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai. This comes at a good time as the singer is currently rumored to be dating Camille Rowe, a French-American lingerie model who will be walking the show this year. Knowing how Adam Levine has flaunted his relationships with various Victoria’s Secret models – namely Anne Vyalitsyna and Behati Prinsloo – during his performance over the years, the fans are wondering if Harry will confirm his dating status with Camille on November 28 in China.

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is one of the most produced and televised fashion events in the world. While most runway events a couple of minutes, Victoria’s Secret show lasts over an hour, showing off various themes in their lingerie collection, including many musical numbers and revealing their collaboration with Swarovski.

This year, it looks like the ex-One Direction singer will help heat up the stage.

“[I]t looks like the rumors are true and Harry Styles really is performing at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show,” reports MTV. “Apparently the Kiwi singer likes nothing more than to keep us on our toes, as he looks set to join two other yet to be announced singers on the stage that is never short of drama, glitter and really not much clothing.”

His gig comes just in time to reveal his relationship with Camille Rowe, whom he has been linked with for the past several months. She is relatively a newcomer to the world of angels as she walked her first Victoria’s Secret runway in 2016.

Harry and his new girlfriend were first rumored to be dating this summer.

“Harry and Camille are in the early stages of dating,” the source said according to Metro. He’s very protective of his relationships so isn’t going to want to make a big show of things. They are well suited and seem happy. She’s a real star on the rise. He seems besotted.”

Yesterday, today, tomorrow. A post shared by Camille Rowe -Bel (@fingermonkey) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Then a few weeks later, the 23-year-old singer and 27-year-old model were spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles, according to Mirror UK, and he was even seen “carrying his girlfriend’s handbag as he led the way.”

Other sources have also chimed in about their developing romance, saying that things are “already pretty hot between them” and that they have “a really intense connection.” according to Hollywood Life. The fact that the French-American model has a “rock and roll” vibe seems to have what attracted Harry to her.

But Harry Styles will have to face some challenges if he were to serenade to his girlfriend on the day of the show. While Camille may be the current love of his life, he also has been romantically linked with Sara Sampaio, Kendall Jenner, and Nadine Leopold.

That Angel glow. #DreamLikeAnAngel | ???? by @sarasampaio A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) on Nov 13, 2017 at 2:09pm PST

Taylor Swift has also been in the rumor mill as a potential performer for the runway show, but considering that she is also a singer, Harry will not be sharing the stage with her.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]