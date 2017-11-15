Why Was Camila Missing From ‘The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30’ Reunion?

The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 reunion aired last night on MTV, and one major cast member was missing. Despite being a finalist and in the running for her share of $1 million, Camila Nakagawa was not sitting on stage with her co-stars.

Reunion host Mike “The Miz” Mazzoli hardly even touched on Camila’s absence, and the rest of the cast didn’t seem to mind her empty seat. The 10-time veteran ran the final challenge in Argentina and was set to find out the big winner at the New York reunion finale. Challenge host T.J. Lavin stood in for Camila when the final contestants pulled the double cross to determine the third place winner.

Veteran Chris “CT” Tamburello and rookie Tori Deal ended up taking the third place spots for $15,000 a piece. Camila, Cara Maria Sorbello, Derrick Kosinski, and Jordan Wiseley were left in the running for first and second place, which will be announced on Part 2 of the finale next Tuesday.

Camila’s name was brought up very few times throughout the hour-long show, which caused many Challenge fans on Twitter to guess at reasons for her absence.

Camila put an end to the speculation and revealed why she wasn’t at the taping for the Dirty 30 reunion.

According to the veteran, “I could not attend #TheChallengeXXXReunion b/c of personal issues including a death in my family.”

The wording of her tweet left fans confused, as it seemed her “personal issues” and “death in the family” were unrelated. For the past several months, rumors have been circulating that Camila had a breakdown in the upcoming The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars.

According to the Ashley, Camila punched a production assistant on Champs vs. Stars. After the altercation, she apparently stole a golf cart and locked herself in a bathroom, where she threatened to kill herself, an insider revealed. The insider also claims Camila left the set in handcuffs, but there has been no news of an arrest.

The insider went on to claim MTV will not ask Camila back for any future Challenges, as she has become a liability. Champs vs. Stars began filming before the Dirty 30 reunion, which might have been why MTV asked her not to attend.

Fans were shocked at the Camilinator’s racist rant toward Leroy Garrett on Dirty 30, which fellow cast members Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Veronica Portillo confirmed was much worse than what was shown on television.

Camila has been known for her tirades on The Challenge and became one of the most unpredictable cast members of all time. It remains to be seen if she nabbed the first place spot on Dirty 30, as it appeared she had a lead for the majority of the finale. If she does win, the big announcement could be a let down to the cast and audience.

The Dirty 30 reunion finale airs this Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.

