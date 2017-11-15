Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Wedding News: Couple To Wed In July in Honor Of Princess Diana?

Prince Harry and Suits star Meghan Markle are swiftly becoming one of the world’s most popular couples and are keeping royal enthusiasts guessing as to when the pair may become engaged and take their walk down the aisle.

Rumors have recently been swirling that the wedding may be set to take place in the near future, as sources claim that Prince Harry and Markle have determined that July of next year is the perfect time for their nuptials and to commemorate Prince Harry and Prince William’s late mother, Princess Diana, in the ceremony.

Insiders close to Buckingham Palace have relayed to A Current Affair that an engagement announcement is to be made within the next couple of weeks and that wedding preparations are in the works already.

These claims are made even more believable over the past 24 hours’ time since Meghan Markle is said to have made the announcement that she is leaving the hit legal drama, Suits, on which the beauty has starred for six seasons. Speculations are being made that Markle is set to make royal life with Prince Harry her focus.

It seems that Markle’s announcement she is leaving the show, has also prompted an announcement by her co-star and onscreen love, Patrick J. Adams, that he too is leaving. As Us Weekly relays, however, Adams was already set to leave the drama.

“He was always leaving the show. He made his mind up a while ago,” the insider told the publication. “Patrick wants to pursue other things and he’s realized his time at Suits has come to an end.”

If a July wedding should actually take place, it would mark the 37th anniversary of the wedding between Princess Diana and Prince Charles. The people’s princess was merely 20-years-old at the time of their wedding. Thirty-six-year-old Markle has been married once before and has an American upbringing, despite having spent the majority of the last six years in Canada, which is a part of the British Commonwealth.

In addition to July nuptials honoring Princess Diana, July, 2018, also will mark the 2-year anniversary since the couple began dating, as 9News.com notes.

Meghan Markle and Patrick J Adams reportedly set to leave ‘Suits’ after season 7. https://t.co/6J1obrTerH pic.twitter.com/cTLoCSnLRO — LADbible (@ladbible) November 14, 2017

The publication reminds that by marrying Meghan Markle, Prince William is following in his older brother’s path by also marrying a commoner. William wed Kate Middleton in 2011 and the couple have two children with one on the way.

There have been many signs to suggest that these new details about Meghan and her prince are possibly true. In addition to the actress bidding adieu to her most high-profile acting role yet, as Express, U.K. notes, Prince Harry has also reportedly introduced Markle to Queen Elizabeth II, which is a big sign that marriage is on the horizon.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]