Kate Middleton Reveals That Princess Charlotte Has A Favorite Color

When people think of Princess Charlotte, they perhaps see her as a Royal, but at her core, she’s still just a little girl, and what little girl doesn’t have a favorite color? Recently, Princess Charlotte’s mother, Kate Middleton visited a London childcare and support center, the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre, to learn how they help the community. A six-year-old girl named Neveah Richardson-Natiko greeted Middleton with flowers, and the Duchess of Cambridge asked Neveah about her favorite color. It wasn’t hard to tell because the six-year-old was dressed head to toe in pink.

“I said it was pink and she said that’s Charlotte’s favorite color, too.”

But perhaps the favorite color of Princess Charlotte was fated as when the princess was born, designer Marc Jacobs named a lipstick for her. Catherine Gore of Marc Jacobs Beauty said that the company wanted to create a shade to commemorate the birth of Princess Charlotte.

“We wanted to commemorate this major brand milestone by creating a custom shade of Le Marc lip crème, [Pincess Charlotte, the lipstick is] inspired by the deepest saturated pink tones of an English rose.”

In honor of the launch, Marc Jacobs did a display window in Harrod’s, which was the first window ever dedicated to cosmetics, with the Princess Charlotte pink theme.

And it’s not clear whether Princess Charlotte knows it or not, but according to Marc Jacobs, her signature color is a “deep rose-pink.” Jacobs said that he created the color to combine the idea of the English rose with the sweet color of the cheeks of Princess Charlotte. It was clear that Princess Charlotte was Marc Jacobs’ youngest muse ever.

And it seems like Marc Jacobs was onto something, as Charlotte seems to prefer pink dresses for special occasions (as does her mama, Kate Middleton). But Kate Middleton and Prince William have chosen not to deck Prince William and Princess Charlotte out in designer duds, opting instead for kids’ brands that can be bought at a local store. Kate Middleton opts for brands ranging from John Lewis to JoJo Maman Bebe and Cath Kidston. And those brands have to be grateful considering when Princess Charlotte is out in public in a new dress, it sells out immediately.

But maybe the love of pink runs in the family, as Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton’s sister and Princess Charlotte’s aunt injected some rosy shade of pink into her wedding decor. Kate Middleton wore a muted rose dress, and Princess Charlotte wore an ivory dress with a wide rose ribbon, bow, and pale rose piping on the neck and cap sleeves.

[Featured Image by Christian Charisius/AP Images]