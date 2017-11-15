What Is The Sex Of Kim Kardashian’s Baby? She Accidentally Let It Slip On The Ellen Show: It’s A Girl!

Kim Kardashian accidentally revealed the sex of her baby on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and in case you were wondering: it’s a girl!

As you know, Kim and her husband, Kanye West, are already the parents of two adorable little tykes: North West, four, and Saint West, who will be two in December. And they’re expecting a third, although instead of Kim carrying the baby, they’ve hired a surrogate. As People reported in June, when Kim delivered Saint in December 2015, she suffered a painful and potentially dangerous complication called placenta accreta. She doesn’t want to go through it again.

“My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. How disgusting and painful!!!”

This week, as Buzzfeed reports, Kim was recording a segment for the show, and Ellen directed the conversation to Kim’s upcoming baby. The topic turned to her recent baby shower, and Kim shared the adorable story of how big sister North reacted to all of the hullabaloo.

“People brought toys and gifts [to the baby shower] and we were opening them all up the next day and North said: ‘Mom, since baby sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and I’ll play with them and just make sure they’re OK for baby sister.'”

And then Ellen pointed out to Kim that she’d just dropped a major bomb in accidentally revealing the sex of her baby.

“You just told us it’s a girl.”

Kim then chuckled and admitted that she’d just let slip the baby’s sex.

“Oh yes! It is, it is a girl.”

In fact, if you’ve been following Kim Kardashian’s social media presence, and don’t mind jumping to conclusions based on connecting the dots, the sex of Kim’s baby isn’t exactly a well-kept secret. Her friend Larsa Pippen recently posted a photo of the baby shower on Instagram, and the dominant color was pink.

Pink, as you know, has traditionally (within the last hundred years or so) been associated with baby girls.

Meanwhile, the Wests (that is, Kim and her husband, Kanye West), are keeping their cards close to their vests when it comes to the identity of their surrogate. InTouchWeekly, citing an anonymous source, reveals that the woman is a California native with two kids of her own. She’s being paid $45,000 in ten monthly installments of $4,500.

