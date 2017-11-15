‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis, Jack And Billy Love Triangle As Y&R Sets Victoria Up For A Fall?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of November 20 tease that Billy (Jason Thompson) makes a surprisingly spirited effort to reconcile with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). However, Phyllis is wary of Billy’s moves after having been through a tumultuous relationship with him. She is justifiably fearful of having to go through the pains and disappointed she experienced the first time. Phyllis can’t forget Billy’s outrageous act of betrayal when he used her laptop to steal sensitive information from Jabot servers.

Young and the Restless buzz teases that Billy could face unexpected competition from Phyllis’ ex-hubby, Jack (Peter Bergman). Phyllis had tried to reconcile with Jack in the past, but Jack rebuffed her because he was still smarting from the humiliation he suffered when he discovered that his wife was sleeping with his half-brother. Jack’s rejection forced Phyllis back into Billy’s arms.

However, fans have noted that recent developments appear to favor Jack and Phyllis getting back together. After Phyllis fell out with Billy in the wake of the Jabot spy scandal, she and Jack developed a stronger connection. The chances of Jack and Phyllis rekindling their shattered relationship have never been brighter.

If at all Jack is still interested in having Phyllis back, he would have to make his move while Phyllis appears uncertain about how to respond to Billy’s renewed wooing. Some fans have signaled their approval of Y&R drama based on the intrigues of a Phyllis, Jack, and Billy love triangle. Phyllis could find herself attracted to Jack even as Billy makes effort to revive their relationship.

However, going by recent the comments from head writer Mal Young, a “Phack” reunion seems unlikely except as a brief dalliance. After Young took over the role of head writer from Sally Sussman, he dropped the hint during an interview with Soap Central that he would likely pursue the novelty of a major romance story for Phyllis and Billy which could require relegating Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to the background.

Billy’s jealousy would be provoked if he senses that something is brewing between Jack and Phyllis. He would fight to win Phyllis back, and the situation could lead to Jack and Billy reviving their rivalry after a brief truce.

Some fans have noted that the recent treatment of Victoria’s character, especially her seemingly villainous attempt to implicate her half-sister Abby (Melissa Ordway), is part of ongoing moves to relegate her and give Phyllis greater prominence.

TODAY ON #YR: Is Phyllis ready to forgive and forget? pic.twitter.com/UaGzaoSype — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 6, 2017

Viewers have noted an increasing emphasis on Victoria’s dark side and an effort to portray her personality as the perfect match for her father’s villainy. For instance, she seemed unconcerned about Abby’s disappearance and even tried to implicate her, much to Lily’s (Christel Khalil) horror. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) also criticized Victoria for attempting to throw her sister under the bus.

While everyone, including Jack, struggled to pool resources to find Abby, Victoria appeared to be interested only in discussing business with Victor. She didn’t seem to be bothered by the fact that Abby could be dead. She also did not hesitate to dump Billy after Brash & Sassy’s failure. Although the face mask poisoning debacle which was the last straw for Brash & Sassy was Billy’s fault, many viewers feel that Billy did not deserve the treatment he got.

Fans suspect that the recent portrayal of Victoria suggests that Y&R writers are setting her up for a big fall so that they can justifiably shift focus to Phyllis.

Viewers have tolerated Victoria’s glaring faults only because everyone assumed that her recklessness, lack of discretion, selfishness, and nastiness might have been the effect of the mysterious illness she was supposedly suffering from.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]