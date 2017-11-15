Carrie Underwood Undergoes Surgery: How She’s Doing Now

Country superstar Carrie Underwood is giving fans a big update on her health after confirming that she underwent surgery following what her rep described last week as being a “hard fall” on some steps outside her home near Nashville, Tennessee, last week.

Underwood took to Twitter on November 15 to reveal just how she’s doing after suffering a broken wrist and a number of other cuts and scrapes after falling outside her home on November 10, and it sounds like the “Blown Away” singer is now doing much better after cancelling a number of scheduled appearances due to her injuries.

Carrie told her almost eight million followers on the social media site that she’s fortunately doing “great” when fans began to grow increasingly worried for the star after she recently canceled her appearance at the Country Rising benefit concert, as well as her scheduled induction into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame as she recovers at home in Tennessee.

“Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well,” she said, before suggesting she may have had metal bolts inserted into her wrist during the surgery by joking that she’ll be “setting off airport metal detectors from now on” as a result of her operation.

The mom of one then took the time to send her thanks to all those who have been taking care of her while she was hospitalized, including those who are looking after her at home.

“I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me,” she said of the fall, which took place just two days after she co-hosted the 2017 CMA Awards for the tenth time with Brad Paisley.

Underwood’s positive health update had fans doing a collective sigh of relief after a number of her followers became increasingly worried after the country star revealed last week that she’d suffered a seriously nasty fall that left her unable to attend her scheduled appearances.

A number of fans sent sweet get well messages to the former American Idol winner across social media in response to her update, just one day after voicing their outrage at the news that Carrie would no longer be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame this week because she was unable to fly to Oklahoma City to attend the ceremony in person on November 16.

“So glad to hear an update from you!! Praying for a speedy recovery. Glad you have so many people to help take care of you!!” one fan wrote in response.

Another then added that they are “so happy you are doing better! We were all so worried! May the rest of 2017 be drama free and filled with nothing but smooth sailing ahead.”

A statement from Carrie’s rep issued to Tennessean on November 11 confirmed that she’d broken her wrist and had been temporarily hospitalized as a result. The message also stated that Carrie had a number of “non life-threatening injuries including… cuts and abrasions.”

She then followed-up with a message of her own after a slew of famous faces, including Brad Paisley and Randy Travis, all sent love to the star and wished her a speedy recovery.

Carrie tweeted her thanks for the sweet messages she’d been getting but noted that she would need some time to recover from her fall. Underwood said that she’d “be alright,” but her recovery “might just take some time.”

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Calia]