Jenelle Evans Slams Her ‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Stars In Now-Deleted Twitter Posts, Calls Her Mom A Liar

Jenelle Evans believes her co-stars spoke badly about her during the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion special because they were mad that she cut them out of her life.

According to a new report, Jenelle Evans, who returned to Twitter just days ago after taking a months-long break, went on a rant against the cast, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, before taking aim at her mother, Barbara Evans, who currently has full custody of her 8-year-old son, Jace.

“Funny when you cut people out of your life they get mad as s**t, all of them,” Jenelle Evans wrote, according to a report by In Touch Weekly magazine on November 14.

Throughout the filming in Los Angeles weeks ago, Jenelle Evans appeared to be completely on the outs with the Teen Mom 2 cast, who enjoyed spending time with one another on a number of occasions during their trip and didn’t hesitate to share photos on social media of their outings. Instead of spending time with her co-stars, Jenelle Evans spent time with her husband, David Eason.

As for her mother, Jenelle Evans took aim at Barbara for reportedly promising her for the past four years that she would eventually just “hand” back Jace. As she explained to her fans and followers in her now-deleted post, Barbara’s alleged promise was nothing more than a “lie.”

Jenelle Evans also claimed that the only reason Barbara has had negative things to say about her husband is because she’s mad that she cut her out of her life for refusing to give her custody of Jace.

Jenelle Evans deactivated her Twitter account weeks ago after threatening to quit Teen Mom 2 due to what she claims were bad edits.

In the coming months, Jenelle Evans and David Eason will make their debut on the new spinoff series, The Ex Files, which doesn’t yet have a premiere date.

