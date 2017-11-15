Camilla Parker Bowles Should Never Be Queen, According To UK Residents

When Prince Charles becomes King of England, his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will not become queen, but instead princess consort. And, the majority of U.K. residents believe that’s how it should be. But, is the Prince secretly planning to unilaterally declare his wife Queen upon his accession to the throne?

The Huffington Post reports that surveys across the U.K. are revealing that the British public does not want Charles to become King and they have no interest in Camilla being Queen. A poll at the Sun newspaper resulted in 51 percent wanting the crown to go straight to Prince William, while a Daily Express poll showed that two-thirds of respondents would not accept Camilla being Queen.

These polls do come in the wake of the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, and that could have skewed the results. However, it is clear that the heir to the throne’s popularity is fragile, despite the efforts from Clarence House to improve Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ public image since they wed in 2005. According to the Daily Beast, Charles will take the throne despite his poor public opinion, and he does plan to make his wife Queen, going against the promise that she will remain princess consort.

Prince William and Prince Harry are much more popular than their father, and over half of the people surveyed thought more of the young royals after the most recent documentary about their mother’s life, with many believing her spirit lives on in her sons. But, when it comes to Charles, only 8 percent thought more of him.

Prince Charles will have several challenges facing him both home and abroad when he does become King, specifically the desire by many countries to leave the commonwealth. Twenty years ago, Australia defeated a measure that would have made them a republic, but there are rumors that the country may attempt it again once Queen Elizabeth dies.

New Zealand and its Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have not been quiet when it comes to their Republican ideas. Many believe it is time for New Zealand to have a homegrown head of state instead of King Charles.

More than half of Canadians are not interested in having Charles as their King, either. And a new poll recently revealed that many believed the royals to be nothing more than celebrities. Half of the respondents said that once Queen Elizabeth is gone, Canada should cut its ties with the monarchy completely.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have not commented on the latest polls wanting Prince William to take the crown.

