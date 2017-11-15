Can Gal Gadot And Ben Affleck’s New ‘Justice League’ Save The DC Universe?

It’s no secret that the DC extended universe has suffered some major flops over the years. After Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice both failed to live up to expectations, Wonder Woman almost single-handedly revived Warner Bros’ fledgling franchise. But can Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck’s Justice League save the DC universe?

According to Gulf News, Justice League is DC’s answer to Marvel’s Avengers franchise and will need to address some major flaws if it wants to succeed at the box office. For starters, Justice League needs to be unique. Wonder Woman was a success because it added a healthy dose of observational humor, but it also featured an intelligible plot, something that Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad failed at miserably.

With the film featuring a slate of superheroes, coming up with a clean storyline that is easy to follow will be a challenge. The good thing, however, is that we should see plenty of humor from Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher).

As far as Batman is concerned, DC really needs to rehab the character. Ben Affleck’s portrayal of the caped crusader was one of the darkest we’ve seen to date and failed to register with many fans. Batman is the leader in Justice League, and if he fails to connect with the audience, then the film is probably doomed from the start, regardless of the rest of the all-star cast.

You can’t save the world alone. The #JusticeLeague is ALL IN at the #JLWorldPremiere. See them in theaters this Friday! A post shared by Justice League Movie (@justiceleague) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:48pm PST

Fortunately, it looks like DC learned from the success of Wonder Woman. ABC News reports that Zack Snyder stepped down after principal filming and director Joss Whedon was brought on to retool the film in post-production. Whedon is known for his excellent work on Marvel’s Avengers and has been doing a few re-shoots over the past few months to take the film in a new direction. While we’ll have to wait and see if the changes work, it looks like we should get a brighter and more optimistic film with Whedon at the helm.

Experience the heart-pounding action of #JusticeLeague in theaters this Thursday. [Ticket link in bio.] A post shared by Justice League Movie (@justiceleague) on Nov 14, 2017 at 4:47pm PST

Catch Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, and the rest of their team when Justice League opens in theaters on November 16.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros.]