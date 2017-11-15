‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: John And Marlena’s Adventures Teased, Actors Give ‘Jarlena’ Wedding Update

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the “Jarlena” wedding is still going to happen. However, it won’t be right away. During the Days Of Days event last weekend, Drake Hogestyn and Deidre Hall discussed their characters. It turns out that the wedding delay has nothing to do with John and Marlena’s relationship. It is from everything else going on in Salem. The DOOL actors also teased plenty of adventures in the near future.

Speaking to She Knows, John and Marlena‘s wedding was discussed. It seems like they have been engaged for an eternity. Fans are wondering if they are ever going to walk down the aisle. Drake Hogestyn and Deidre Hall assured fans that yes, the “Jarlena” wedding will happen. However, it might not be for a little while. This is because of all the other situations going on in town.

There was Hattie Adams impersonating Marlena, who broke up with John. While the doppelganger storyline was happening, the couple became trapped in a psychiatric ward. Then, there was Ben Weston’s (Robert Scott Wilson) claim about Will Horton (Chandler Massey). Marlena’s daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) arrived, and they traveled to Memphis to search for Will. Once he comes back to Salem, Marlena will try to help him regain his memories.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that the Will Horton storyline won’t be the only reason for the “Jarlena” wedding delay. There will be other situations with the Salemites that grab John and Marlena’s attention. It was also hinted by the actors to expect a lot of adventures. However, they couldn’t give any clues as to what those adventures could be or who will be involved.

One tidbit that has been released is that John and Marlena will try to get through to Susan Banks (Eileen Davidson). It was also revealed that John convinces Ralph (John Enos), better known as the Elvis impersonator, to tell Will Horton the truth. He eventually agrees and Will finally realizes that Susan lied to him about everything. As to what other plots the couple will be part of, fans will have to keep watching the NBC soap opera to find out.

Our #Jarlena hearts are so full today! ???? #DayofDAYS A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Nov 11, 2017 at 2:32pm PST

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]