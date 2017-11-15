Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Back Together Again? Rumors Say The Two Are BFF’s Again, But Not Dating

Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston getting back together again? Probably not, but the two are definitely becoming good friends once again, a source tells InTouchWeekly.

As you already know (unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past 14 months or so), Brad is now eligible again, thanks to soon-to-be ex-wife Angelina Jolie “blindsided” him with divorce paperwork back in late 2016. Since that time, Jolie has been enjoying life and genuinely having a swell time – apparently in a conspicuous effort to rub it in Brad’s face.

And it’s apparently working. For Halloween, Jolie went all out to throw an epic party for the couple’s kids, complete with fake blood, a fog machine, other special effects, and thousands of dollars’ worth of costumes. And of course, Brad wasn’t invited, says the source.

“He was deeply hurt he couldn’t be a part of it. Brad realizes how much he’s been cut out of the kids’ lives.”

Sounds like Brad Pitt could use a friend! Well as it turns out, he seems to have found one in the most unlikely of places: he ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston – the very woman Brad ditched so he could pursue a relationship with Angelina Jolie!

Brad Pitt se disculpó con Jennifer Aniston 12 años después de abandonarla https://t.co/iNgh8zxzJl pic.twitter.com/P4epC99HUz — CaraotaDigital (@CaraotaDigital) September 21, 2017

According to the source, the two are just friends, keeping it casual and communicating mostly through text messages.

“Brad’s conversations with Jen have helped him negotiate his new life as he’s getting divorced. He feels a deep connection with her.”

If you pay attention to celebrity gossip, you may have noticed a potential problem with this arrangement: Jen is a married woman! She’s been attached to actor/director Justin Theroux since 2011, and married to him since 2015.

Jennifer Aniston y Justin Theroux esperan a su primer hijo para el próximo año https://t.co/UhgUjO12zn pic.twitter.com/lDEn6CsBXf — PrimiciasYa.com ???? (@primiciasyacom) November 4, 2017

Fortunately, the source says that Brad would “never dream of” breaking up Jen’s marriage.

But just how happy is Jen and Justin’s marriage? The source says the two have “had their fair share of marital problems.” That’s mostly due to the fact that both are extremely busy with their respective careers, which often puts them on different coasts for long periods of time. What’s more, Jen prefers L.A. while Justin prefers New York. And as “evidence” for the supposed friction in their marriage, the source points out that the couple haven’t been photographed together but for a couple of times in the past few months, and both have been seen at red-carpet events alone.

And while Brad isn’t about breaking up a happy marriage, does that mean that Brad and Jen won’t get back together if Jen’s marriage falls apart on its own?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]