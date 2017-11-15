‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Says It Isn’t Easy Being A Working Mom

Meghan King Edmonds recently launched her own line of scented products, The King Collection, with K. Hall Studio and after the launch party aired on the finale of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12, she took to her Instagram page to speak of her hard work.

Ahead of her daughter Aspen’s first birthday, Meghan King Edmonds admitted that she often struggles to balance her life at home with her baby girl and husband Jim with her career.

“It’s not easy to balance work life and home life and you weren’t able to see the hours upon hours of work that it took to create this line. Being a working mom isn’t an easy task,” she wrote on her Instagram page, according to a report by The Daily Dish on November 14.

Meghan King Edmonds gave birth to Aspen in late November of last year after about two years of marriage with Jim. As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will likely recall, Edmonds chronicled her journey of in-vitro fertilization during the 10th season of the show after initially joining the cast for Season 9.

Meghan King Edmonds is now trying for a second child with her baseball pro husband.

Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds haven’t revealed an exact timeframe for her next pregnancy but during an interview with Entertainment Tonight weeks ago, the reality star said that they were currently trying to conceive. She also said that her husband was pretty surprised to see that she wanted to have more kids soon after becoming a mom for the first time.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Meghan King Edmonds would like to have four or five more children with Jim — even though that means she will have to undergo the often painful process of in-vitro fertilization each time.

Meghan King Edmonds’ husband also has four older children from his two past marriages.

To see more of Meghan King Edmonds, her family, and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]