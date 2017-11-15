‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Shocker: Scott And Abby Naked In Storage Locker, Sharon Stunned

The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that it might be more than a kiss shared by Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) and Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) in that storage unit. Scott and Abby have hated each other for so long that the pair will be shocked when their dislike turns to desire. But will the action stop at just one kiss? Or will Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) walk in on something that will infuriate her when she and Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) finally find the missing pair? Here’s what is coming up on this week’s gripping Y&R episodes.

Abby’s mistakes come crashing down

Poor Abby can’t see past her own bruised ego to stop herself from making terrible mistakes. She and Stitch Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) didn’t work out, and then, just when she was feeling good about being daddy’s girl at Newman Enterprises, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) brought in Scott. Y&R spoilers show us that Abby had felt threatened by Scott since he came to NE and it worsened when Victor handed Hashtag to Scott. Abby’s jealousy was out of control.

Young and the Restless spoilers promise that Abby’s big night was ruined when Victor announced Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) as COO and then the situation with Zack Sinnett (Ryan Ashton) capped off a terrible evening. Now that Abby knows that Scott was telling the truth about Zack all along, she knows she’s facing humiliation back at the family business, a wrecked personal life, and nothing to look forward to from her life. It all hits her hard in the storage locker where she’s captive with Scott.

Abby comforts Scott as he suffers PTSD

New Y&R spoilers and rumors tease that Abby’s frustrations mount while they are trapped and when she and Scott rife the boxes in shady Zack’s storage locker, they find more evidence that he’s a human trafficker and Abby can no longer deny the truth. She is deeply wounded that Zack used her for her money, name, and connections to commit his evil deeds. While she’s lamenting her woes, Scott experiences a bout of PTSD, according to She Knows Soaps and recalls the fright of his kidnapping (see photo below).

Abby snaps out of her funk to realize how stressed and scared Scott is to be locked up and she comforts him which turns to kissing which turns to more. Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless spoilers from She Knows Soaps say that Paul gets the coordinates of Scott’s last call. Then, Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) tells them where she got out of Zack’s car, and this leads Paul and Sharon to the storage locker (see video below), and what they find there is shocking.

Abby and Scott share a deep experience

Y&R viewers know that Scott and Abby don’t even like one another, so what happens between them while they are captive stuns them both. Abby is reeling from being done dirty by Zack and Scott is reliving his captivity before Victor rescued him. They take comfort with each other in a low point in their lives and after a bout of stress sex, the two fall asleep in each other’s arms, according to the latest Young and the Restless spoilers and rumors.

When Sharon and Paul finally find the right storage unit and unlock it to save them, Sharon will be shocked when she sees Scott in Abby’s arms. Of course, the situation is extremes, but still, Sharon won’t like what she discovers. The pair can make the excuse of cuddling for heat, but this is the beginning of the end for Scott and Sharon. Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central say that Scott’s relationship with Sharon won’t survive this ordeal.

Not only does Sharon have to deal with what she finds in the locker, with Abby and Scott, but she just got a verbal lashing from Scott’s mom Lauren Baldwin (Tracey E. Bregman). It’s all too much for Sharon, and she will walk away from Scott which opens the door for Scott and Abby’s new romance. Of course, this won’t all happen this week on Y&R. Look for Abby and Scott to be on a slow burn as they try and deny their feelings. Catch up on the latest scoop on Dina’s shocking diagnosis and be sure to check back often for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers.

