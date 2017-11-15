‘Little People, Big World’: Did Jacob Roloff Just Reveal Artwork For His New Book?

Jacob Roloff gave Little People, Big World followers on Wednesday a glimpse of what could pass off as artwork for his new book, in the most interesting of ways.

The youngest Roloff sibling took to Instagram to share series of posts, which piece together a grid image. The image shows sunset (or sunrise) on the horizon, with expanse of the sea in front. Earlier this year, Jacob informed he is working on his second book, Out to See.

In Jacob’s words, Out to See will be three times longer than his first book Verbing.

“I wanted this book to be something I might have wanted when I was a kid, growing up surrounded by one way of life with no room to stretch or explore, as it pertains to religion, at least,” Jacob Roloff said about his book.

Jacob Roloff reportedly questioned his family’s beliefs and its portrayal on air, according to the Hollywood Gossip. Two years ago, he also alleged mishandling of his earnings from Little People, Big World, resulting in a media storm for the Roloff family and TLC. With his girlfriend, he hit the road last year, sharing their travels in a video-log.

In his second book, Little People, Big World fans can also expect to learn to more about the happenings in his life, and possibly that of his lady love Isabel Sofia Garreton, after Jacob backed out of the show. The images posted by him indicate his book’s title is a word play on the phrase ‘out to sea’. Jacob has said the book’s title is inspired by a Tomas Garreton song.

“I was lucky enough in my initial exploration for it to be born from discontent; it was no problem at all for me to set aside my inherited system of belief to go be curious of others,” the first post of his grid image from Wednesday reads.

Jacob’s latest images drew mixed reactions for various reasons from Little People, Big World fans and critics. The comments indicate a few of his followers did not see the full picture as they looked at each image individually. A few others, however, wondered if Jacob had renounced Christianity and criticized him for it.

His rebellion against the Roloff family and its ways notwithstanding, Jacob returned to the Roloff farm. He was prominently featured in family images taken after nephew Jackson Roloff’s birth and later, at sister Molly Roloff’s wedding. It is not known if he will be featured on Little People, Big World.

The last season of LPBW ended in June. The next season is expected to premiere end of this year or early next year.

[Featured Image by Jacob Roloff/Instagram]