Trump’s Twitter Mistake: Trump Tweets About Wrong Mass Shooting On Tuesday, November 14 – Calls CNN ‘Loser!’

On November 5, President Donald Trump published a tweet on his official Twitter page, offering sympathy to the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. In the wake of the mass church shooting, the tweet seemed an appropriate expression of condolence offered by Trump as he wrote that he was keeping an eye on the situation from Japan.

“May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”

Perhaps that’s why Trump’s Twitter followers were surprised when Trump tweeted a similar message, which has been deleted from Trump’s Twitter account, but can still be viewed via Google’s cache of the tweet as of this writing.

“May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI and Law Enforcement has arrived.”

Trump’s Twitter mistake gained thousands of likes and retweets before being deleted, as the comment section filled with notions of people wondering if Trump simply copied and pasted his Twitter message and simply removed the part about monitoring the shooting from Japan. Comments like those listed below began to fill Trump’s Twitter page prior to the error being removed from Twitter.

“Did u just copy & paste this & forget to change the city?” “I think that is EXACTLY what happened.” “I’m surprised that his staff haven’t removed this yet to correct it. They must be asleep.” “Honestly I am too. U would think someone would have had to have noticed it. It’s 100% a mistake, there’s no denying it.” “In their defense, babysitting his Twitter acct 24/7 is an exhausting job. They need their sleep.” “No doubt about it. It’s like a 5 person job.” “Trump just tweeted about the wrong mass shooting…” “The people of Sutherland Springs’ probably didn’t want to be back in the news as the subjects of your latest dotardedness.” “Sad that the template has to be changed. That’s a lot of editing for one person.” “Whaaat? That was like 2 weeks ago.”

The ribbing about Trump’s Twitter mistake continued, as Newser noted that Trump was potentially jet-lagged when he arrived back in the U.S. on Tuesday and immediately took to Twitter to make the big error. The publication noted that it was close to midnight when President Trump took to Twitter to publish condolences to victims of the wrong mass shooting, however, the tweet has a timestamp of 8:34 p.m.

Trump is believed to have been attempting to publish his thoughts about the mass shooting on Tuesday, which took place in northern California, as reported by Newser. The Twitter mistake caused confusion and prompted the speculation that Trump may use a standard template about what to write when a mass shooting happens, wherein Trump simply changes the location of the shooting and the wording, as reported by People. Meanwhile, as if to cover up or divert from his Twitter mistake directed to the victims of the mass shooting in the Sutherland Springs church on November 5, Trump turned his Twitter attention to CNN.

As seen in the below tweet, Trump claimed that he was forced to watch CNN whilst traveling overseas and as a result, the leader of the free world dubbed CNN a “loser!”

While in the Philippines I was forced to watch @CNN, which I have not done in months, and again realized how bad, and FAKE, it is. Loser! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

