The Voice judge Blake Shelton has been crowned this year’s Sexiest Man Alive by People. The country crooner bested some of the hottest men in the industry, including Ryan Gosling, Zac Efron, Armie Hammer, and This Is Us cast members Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, and Milo Ventimiglia. Singer Luis Fonsi and comedian Kumail Nanjiani also made it to the list.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have both given their responses to his new title. He jokingly told People they must been running out of men to give the award to. “Like, Wow, we’re down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical,” the “I’ll Name The Dogs” singer quipped.

Despite being super casual about being Sexiest Man Alive, the Oklahoma native is looking forward to shoving the award “up [Adam Levine’s] ass.” Both co-judges on The Voice, Shelton and Levine have enjoyed a healthy rivalry throughout the show’s 13 seasons. In 2013, The Maroon 5 frontman was hailed People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

As to how he keeps himself in shape, Shelton revealed that he exercises on the treadmill and eats as healthy as possible.

Reactions to Shelton being chosen as the Sexiest Man Alive have been mixed. Sexiest Man Alive hall of famer Hugh Jackman advised Shelton to not only stay humble, but to also “milk the sexy status for all its worth.” He added that the reign will fade all to quickly and referred to Ryan Reynolds, who was the Sexiest Man Alive for the year 2010.

Twitter users, however, weren’t so happy with People’s choice this year. One user questioned why the 41-year-old was chosen over other male celebrities, such as King Arthur: Legend of the Sword actor Charlie Hunnam.

Blake Shelton is not the sexiest man alive. Sorry, People. — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) November 15, 2017

Donald Trump is presidential; Jeff Sessions is honest; Roy Moore is a Christian; and Blake Shelton is the "Sexiest Man Alive." It's like America has totally stopped trying. https://t.co/h93GkbaXJu — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) November 14, 2017

I don't want to live in a world where Blake Shelton is the Sexiest Man Alive. — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) November 15, 2017

Blake Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, is giving him her 100 percent support. She told People Shelton is the “perfect” man for the role and explained that being funny and having a sense of humor is sexy.

“[He’s] somebody that is at the top of their game and talented and genuine and cool and generous and just not self-aware at all — completely a man,” the No Doubt singer gushed about his beau.

The Sexiest Man Alive title is an annual feature on People that has been running since 1985. The celebrity chosen for the spot is determined using a procedure similar to the one used for Time’s Person of the Year award. Majority of the past winners are actors. Shelton, Levine, David Beckham and John F. Kennedy, Jr. are the only non-actors on the list. Brad Pitt, Richard Gere, George Clooney, and Johnny Depp are the only four to have won the award twice.

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are already planning to celebrate Thanksgiving together with their families at his home in Oklahoma.

[Featured Image by Rich Diamond/Getty Images]