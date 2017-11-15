Leah Remini Discusses Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s Alleged Abuse Of His Own Family

Leah Remini discussed Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard’s alleged abuse of his own family with British journalist Russell Miller in an episode of Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,Yahoo News reports. They talked first about the suicide of Hubbard’s son, Quentin. Miller mentioned that Quentin was speculated to be gay, and that being raised by a father whose religion frowned upon homosexuality drove him to commit suicide at age 22.

“When Quentin killed himself by attaching a pipe to the exhaust of his car and running it through the window, Hubbard’s reaction was one of fury. Not grief or horror that his son should do this, but of fury that it would attract attention, negative attention to what he was doing,” said Miller, who wrote a posthumous biography of L. Ron Hubbard entitled Bare-faced Messiah.

Hubbard, who had three wives and seven children, had been accused by several members of his own family of abuse, and the reasons for which had been deeply rooted in the religion he created.

Sarah Hubbard, his second wife, accused him of mental and physical abuse when she filed for divorce in 1951. Not long after the divorce, Hubbard disowned Alexis, his daughter with Sarah, before removing her from his will. His oldest son, L. Ron Hubbard, Jr. (who later changed his name to Ron DeWolf because he did not want to be associated with his father), also spoke against his father, claiming that 99 percent of what he wrote and said about himself is not true. He then claimed that Scientology is an organization with shady dealings and was created to become a business masquerading as a religion. DeWolf was erased from Scientology history not long after he criticized his father and the Church in public.

Thank you all for your love and support this season. Thank you for listening. Thank you for caring. #ScientologyTheAftermath pic.twitter.com/B3NI958dkj — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) November 10, 2017

Russell Miller then told Leah Remini about how L. Ron Hubbard’s third wife, Mary Sue, ended up serving a two-year term in prison for her role in Operation Snow White, a scheme hatched by the Scientology founder in 1973 aimed to purge government offices and steal government files, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. She was later removed as the Controller of the Guardian’s Office in 1981 under David Miscavige’s leadership.

“And it was Mary Sue that took the wrap. Hubbard, you know, made it quite clear that he wasn’t going to get involved in any way, shape, or form as responsible for this outrageous act, and so Mary Sue went to prison,” Miller told Remini.

Just like other members of L. Ron Hubbard’s family who became too inconvenient for the religion’s reputation, Mary Sue was eventually erased from Scientology history. She was kept under strict watch by the Church until her death in 2002. The Church of Scientology didn’t report her death to its members despite her many contributions in many Scientology publications.

The Church has contested many of Leah Remini’s claims on Scientology and the Aftermath, claiming that she is “harassing her former religion and its parishioners” in order to earn a profit. You can read the full version of the controversial religion’s statement against Remini here.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]