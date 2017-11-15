Gwen Stefani Reveals What She And The ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Blake Shelton Are Doing For Christmas

It is going to be a merry Christmas for Gwen Stefani. The singer has revealed that she will be spending the holiday with her boyfriend Blake Shelton, this year’s People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive, and her three boys with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Stefani has been busy making plans filled with family tradition, Christmas music, and holiday travel; and she can’t wait for the celebration to begin.

The Hollaback Girl singer says this is her favorite time of year and her plans begin in Oklahoma at Shelton’s ranch for a pre-Christmas celebration. Then she, Shelton, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo will travel to her house in California for the main event.

Stefani told Extra that her boys will be waking up early to find out what Santa brought them, joking that everyone will probably be up at 5:30 in the morning.

“It’s fine, I’m just as excited as they are,” she said. “It’s just a magical thing having children and being able to pass on traditions that we had, cause my parents were just so good at it.”

Before she takes off for the holiday, Gwen Stefani will be working to promote her newest album You Make It Feel Like Christmas. On December 12, she will star in her own NBC Christmas special and it will, of course, feature Blake Shelton.

Stefani and Shelton wrote and performed the title song on the record, and she says that it brought the couple closer together. She admitted that the two had no idea they shared a love of holiday music, it was something they “randomly” didn’t know about each other.

She even gushed that “every day feels like Christmas” because she is with Shelton.

According to People Magazine, when she found out that her boyfriend had been named the sexiest man alive, she exclaimed that they got it right. The singer added that she knew she was onto something when it came to her relationship with the country superstar, and even if he didn’t get picked, she still scored.

Sex appeal: ✔️ Sense of humor: ✔️ Voice of an angel: ✔️ Our #SexiestManAlive #BlakeShelton is a triple threat! ???????????? A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:04pm PST

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been together for two years, after meeting on the set of The Voice. The singers bonded after each of them went through very painful, public divorces; and since starting their relationship in November of 2015, they have been inseparable.

Sorry #AdamLevine, you're not the only judge to hold the #SexiestManAlive title anymore! It's a new era, right #BlakeShelton? ???????????? A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:18pm PST

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]